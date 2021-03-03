'Cuomosexual' Pundits Scramble To Delete Old Tweets Supporting Scandal-Plagued Governor

Last April, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was packing nursing homes full of recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals, ostensibly resulting in countless unnecessary deaths, liberal journalists and pundits circled the wagon around the Democratic politician amid frequent public spats with President Trump.

Cuomo even went on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where DeGeneres fawned over the New York politician - whose fans dubbed themselves "Cuomosexuals."

Now, with Cuomo and his administration embroiled in twin scandals, the Ellen show and liberal pundits alike are deleting tweets en masse.

According to the New York Post:

Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast once penned a featured about her coronavirus-era crush on the governor. “All of a sudden, I love Governor Cuomo, his soothing Queens accent, his stories about his dad Mario,” Jong-Fast wrote in March 2020.

Star New York Times media columnist Ben Smith apparently deleted an old tweet that declared, ”All Andrew Cuomo’s worst qualities are serving him and New York, well.”

CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza has completely changed his tune on the “Love Guv,” too. Cillizza, who once suggested Cuomo could be the “single most popular politician in America” and “the most important voice in the coronavirus crisis.”

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah took a self-depreciating shot at himself - saying on Monday's show "And I’ll tell you man, all those people who praised Cuomo so highly last year, those people really don’t look so smart now, " before looking off-camera and telling someone to "burn" the tapes.

Journalist Drew Holden has compiled a 'top ten' list of bad Cuomo takes:

10. @amy_siskind



I was never holding my breath for Siskind to be a good faith actor but the sheer depravity of her content (this is only a sampling) makes it impossible to keep her off the thread. pic.twitter.com/QKec9akKJw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 2, 2021

Honorable mention. @BuzzFeed



There were too many great ones to limit this to ten. Adding Buzzfeed to the thread simply because they forced me to read these words.



(Also, given some non-coronavirus headlines, it may be time to retire that survey.) pic.twitter.com/SNIvyOAeaG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 2, 2021

7. @MSNBC



There’s only so much you can expect from an openly partisan media outlet, so the bar here was already low.



But giving @NYGovCuomo an unchallenged opportunity to come on and defend his nursing home death scheme? Well. That makes the countdown. pic.twitter.com/98cZwNfE5Z — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 2, 2021

6. @washingtonpost (@sarahellison and @bterris)



This article may be the worst of the Cuomo coverage from a mainstream outlet not named CNN, and that’s really saying something. https://t.co/fM94RLlcp3 pic.twitter.com/FdKr6fzlBd — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 2, 2021

5. @neeratanden



Back to the program. Pretty incredible to me that Tanden, famous for being a mean person on the internet, had nothing but incredibly complimentary things to say about Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/oPOVektvSj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 2, 2021

Honorable mention. @SethAbramson, a man who needs no introduction.



I will point out, though, that each of these tweets were within two weeks of Cuomo’s having signed a decree requiring nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients. pic.twitter.com/XJS3Eao0kA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 2, 2021

(This will always be my favorite tweet of all time) pic.twitter.com/710TNas45h — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 2, 2021

2. @JoyAnnReid



I’ll let the tweets speak for themselves. Just barely missed the top spot on the countdown. pic.twitter.com/Cb7nllYEzC — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 2, 2021

There you have it, folks. The worst of the worst, in my eyes, accounting for both content and reach.



There are a lot of takeaways here, but I think one of them is pretty simple: stop worshipping politicians.



Lots of them are just bad people, and eventually the truth will out. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 2, 2021