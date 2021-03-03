print-icon

'Cuomosexual' Pundits Scramble To Delete Old Tweets Supporting Scandal-Plagued Governor

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Mar 03, 2021 - 18:00

Last April, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was packing nursing homes full of recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals, ostensibly resulting in countless unnecessary deaths, liberal journalists and pundits circled the wagon around the Democratic politician amid frequent public spats with President Trump.

Cuomo even went on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where DeGeneres fawned over the New York politician - whose fans dubbed themselves "Cuomosexuals."

Now, with Cuomo and his administration embroiled in twin scandals, the Ellen show and liberal pundits alike are deleting tweets en masse.

According to the New York Post:

  • Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast once penned a featured about her coronavirus-era crush on the governor. “All of a sudden, I love Governor Cuomo, his soothing Queens accent, his stories about his dad Mario,” Jong-Fast wrote in March 2020.  
  • Star New York Times media columnist Ben Smith apparently deleted an old tweet that declared, ”All Andrew Cuomo’s worst qualities are serving him and New York, well.”
  • CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza has completely changed his tune on the “Love Guv,” too. Cillizza, who once suggested Cuomo could be the “single most popular politician in America” and “the most important voice in the coronavirus crisis.”  

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah took a self-depreciating shot at himself - saying on Monday's show "And I’ll tell you man, all those people who praised Cuomo so highly last year, those people really don’t look so smart now, " before looking off-camera and telling someone to "burn" the tapes. 

Journalist Drew Holden has compiled a 'top ten' list of bad Cuomo takes:

