Death Of 26-Year-Old New Zealand Man Linked To Pfizer Vaccine

Just when Pfizer and Moderna were pumping out FUD about the omicron variant alongside obviously optimistic "data" about the efficacy of their vaccines, the word has come out of New Zealand: authorities there have linked the death of a 26-year-old man to the vaccine.

According to Reuters, New Zealand authorities on Monday said they had linked a 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer's COVID vaccine after the deceased suffered myocarditis, a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, after taking his first dose. The condition has been notably linked to mRNA vaccines for months now, and this is not the first case of a death being linked to the vaccine in New Zealand (there have been dozens of cases in the US).

What's more, this isn't the first death the media has reported in New Zealand. Per Reuters:

The death is New Zealand's second linked to a known but rare side effect from the vaccine after health authorities in August reported a woman had died after taking her doses. "With the current available information, the board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual," a COVID Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said in a statement.

Details about the incident were sparse, but Reuters added that the individual - whose name hasn't been released - died within two weeks of his first dose. He had not sought medical advice or treatment for his symptoms.

A Pfizer spokesperson told Reuters the company was "aware" of the death in New Zealand, and that it monitored all reports of possible "adverse events." Still, it continues to believe the risk-benefit profile is positive.

New Zealand's vaccine safety board also said another two people, including a 13-year-old, had died with possible myocarditis after taking their vaccinations. More details were needed before linking the child's death to the vaccine, while the death of a man in his 60s was unlikely related to the vaccine, it said.

We can't help but wonder: have there been more deaths like this in the US? We know there have at least been some. And keep in mind, nobody's paying anything to help the families affected by this.