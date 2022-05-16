Did Fauci Just Convince Swing-Voters To Pull For Trump?

81-year-old Dr. Anthony Fauci issued a stunning and brave proclamation on Sunday; if former President Trump is elected president again in 2024, he's out.

"If you look at the history of what the response was during the administration, I think, you know, at best, you can say it wasn’t optimal," Fauci told CNN's Jim Acosta, adding "History will speak for itself about that."

NEW: Dr. Fauci says if Trump is reelected, he would not continue to serve as White House Chief Medical Advisor pic.twitter.com/0HRu4ivDnV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 15, 2022

Fauci, who as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease funded dangerous "gain-of-function" research on coronaviruses and then lied about it while under oath, is the US government's top official in charge of the pandemic response.

Trump and Fauci had frequent public disagreements over various health policies during the initial months of the pandemic - with Fauci pushing for masks and lockdowns (after initially saying masks don't work), and Trump pushing for a Sweden-esque hands-off approach to mitigation.

And while Fauci may now insist that he wouldn't continue in his role (when he'd be 84-years-old), he may not be in a position to accept the job of Sen. Rand Paul is able to follow through on a vow to bring the 'top doc' to justice if the GOP retakes the Senate during this year's midterm elections.