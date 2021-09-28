"Disaster": NY Gov Triggers State Emergency To Replace Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers

The vaccination deadline for health-care workers In New York and a handful of other nearby states has come and gone, and although the NYT reported that thousands of workers lined up for jabs at the last minute, thousands of workers in the industry have continued to resist despite the fact that authorities are turning up the pressure by declaring that those fired due to the mandate won't receive unemployment insurance.

With the situation growing ever more dire, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an order on Monday to deal with possible staffing shortfalls resulting from the statewide vaccination mandate for healthcare workers. In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, Gov. Hochul explained why she signed the order.

"Last night, I took bold action and signed an executive order that will alleviate potential staffing shortages in our hospitals and other health care facilities across New York State," she tweeted.

I've directed a 24/7 Operations Center - led by @HealthNYGov - to monitor staffing operations & trends statewide, advise health care facilities, and help troubleshoot situations with providers.



As of Monday evening:



👏 92% of nursing home staff has received at least one vaccine dose

👏 89% of adult care facility staff has received at least one vaccine dose

Echoing comments from President Biden, who spoke to reporters while receiving his Pfizer booster dose last night, Gov. Hochul said that "the only way we can move past this pandemic is to ensure that everyone eligible is vaccinated."

New York is first in the nation to implement a health care worker vaccine mandate.



But it's not just NY's hospitals facing staff shortages. As police departments from the NYPD to the LAPD struggle with surging violent crime, a group of unvaccinated undercover NYPD officers are reportedly being threatened with demotion or even firing because their refusal to get the vaccine could compromise their ability to meet sources in restaurants and other locations, per the NY Post.

At least 10 officers and detectives were told by the Deputy Commissioner of Internal Affairs Joseph Reznick that they would be kicked back to a precinct if they didn’t get the jab. The cops are chiefly part of the IAB, which investigates other cops.

One source told the Post: "[Reznick's] doing it because if they are going to set up cops, they need vaccination cards to go into restaurants and they don’t have it," a source said. "No one will want to work with them," the source said.

Unlike NYC's public schools, the NYPD doesn't have a vaccine mandate, but starting in mid-August, patrons at NYC restaurants are required to show proof of vaccination in order to enter indoor settings, including restaurants.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea has said he supports a vaccine mandate for the department, but has stopped short of issuing one because of the potential backlash.