Dr. Birx Admits She And Fauci Made Up 'The Science' On Lockdowns, Social Distancing

President Trump's former Covid-19 adviser Dr. Deborah Birx has made several stunning admissions of late - first telling the Daily Mail that Covid-19 "came out of the box ready to infect" when it hit Wuhan, China in 2019 - and that it may have been created by Chinese scientists who were "working on coronavirus vaccines."

But it goes further than that.

As Fox News' Jesse Waters lays out, Birx admitted in her new book that she and Dr. Anthony Fauci were essentially shooting from the hip when it came to national directives such as "two weeks to stop the spread," and social distancing requirements.

According to Waters, Birx "admitted to making things up," adding that she and Fauci "were lying to the president and to the American people about their COVID protocols."

With the first lie; '15 days to stop the spread' - Birx writes "No sooner had we convinced the Trump administration to implement our version of the two-week shutdown than I was trying to figure out how to extend it."

"So that 15 days to slow the spread was just a sneaky way to get their hooks into us, so they could lock us down for longer," Waters opines. "And if you dared to leave your house, Birx told us, the only way to stay safe was to social distance."

To that end, Birx writes that she "I had settled on 10 (feet) knowing that even that was too many, but I figured that ten would at least be palatable for most Americans - high enough to allow for most gatherings of immediate family but not enough for large dinner parties and, critically, large weddings, birthday parties, and other mass social events..."

Watch: