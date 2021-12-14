Elon Musk: "I Am Against Forcing People To Be Vaccinated; Not Something We Should Do In America"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The wealthiest individual on the planet, Elon Musk, declared this week that he is against vaccine mandates, noting that “I think this is just not something we should do in America.”

Musk made the comments in an interview with TIME, which has awarded the Tesla CEO it’s person of year gong.

Musk was asked if he was vaccinated, to which he replied “Yes. Yeah I am,” and added “I’m very pro-vaccination.”

He clarified, “I believe the science is unequivocal, I treat it to that effect. But by the same token I am against forcing people to be vaccinated.”

“You know I think this is just not something we should do in America. I think we should encourage people to get vaccinated, strongly try and convince them to be vaccinated, but not force them to be vaccinated,” Musk further explained.

“Or for example, force them to get vaccinated or get fired,” Musk added.

Watch:

Musk previously called for coronavirus restrictions to be eased and America to be re-opened, asserting, “give people their freedom back!”

Musk’s latest comments come on the heels of the first US troops being dismissed for refusing to be vaccinated.

The AP reported that 27 air force personnel did not claim a medical or religious exemption and thus were “formally removed from service for failure to obey an order.”

The Supreme Court refused Monday to block the vaccination requirement for health care workers seeking religious exemption.

As well as service members and health care workers, government employees and contractors are being subjected to vaccine mandates under the threat of being fired.

Students are also finding that their institutions are mandating vaccinations as a requirement to enroll in studies:

George Washington University is requiring proof of the booster shot by March or students will not be allowed to register for summer and fall semester pic.twitter.com/ad5JNo3Q8q — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2021

