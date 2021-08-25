Even Mainstream Media Is Now Asking Big Questions About Covid Vaccines

Former Congressman Ron Paul has highlighted this week that a handful of mainstream media articles have actually begun to break ranks in terms of questioning key aspects of vaccine effectiveness and mandates, particularly when it comes to the controversial boosters now being widely proposed.

"Even mainstream media is now asking big questions about the vaccines" Wednesday's Liberty Report featured. A couple of recent headlines in Bloomberg and BBC were unexpected in terms the criticism reflected and somewhat skeptical pushback against the 'consensus narrative'.

Even Mainstream Media Is Now Asking Big Questions About The Vaccines pic.twitter.com/CMRxiphMKT — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) August 23, 2021

The first news article that Congressman Paul and co-host Daniel McAdams highlight is from Bloomberg.

Here's how the very unexpected Bloomberg article, which was published this past weekend, began:

Anecdotes tell us what the data can’t: Vaccinated people appear to be getting the coronavirus at a surprisingly high rate. But exactly how often isn’t clear, nor is it certain how likely they are to spread the virus to others. Though it is evident vaccination still provides powerful protection against the virus, there’s growing concern that vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to serious illness than previously thought.

There’s growing concern that vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to serious illness from the Covid delta variant than previously thought https://t.co/R6HsDJu9p0 — Bloomberg (@business) August 21, 2021

And the same day as the BBG headline, there was this from UK government-funded BBC...

"Is catching Covid now better than more vaccine?"

The story began:

It is now a serious question that has implications for whether children should ever be vaccinated. And whether we use the virus or booster shots to top up immunity in adults. Both have become contentious issues. "We could be digging ourselves into a hole, for a very long time, where we think we can only keep Covid away by boosting every year," Prof Eleanor Riley, an immunologist from the University of Edinburgh, told me.

Surprising...



Is catching Covid now better than more vaccine? - BBC News https://t.co/cKvoscmcuO — Anna Brees (@BreesAnna) August 21, 2021

A mere month or more ago such statements found in these couple of mainstream media articles would get a person possibly suspended from Facebook or Twitter.

But they underscore just how 'experimental' the whole scenario is, despite governments in a number of places now mandating COVID-19 vaccines, with boosters just around the corner and already being implemented in some places (with Israel previously being the first) on a mass scale.

Health experts warn not to jump the gun—or line—in taking a third dose. https://t.co/2Fqh0sfv4z — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2021

Soon we could see health officials pushing a second booster, a third, and on and on it will go...

I cannot wait for triple-vaxxers to be PISSED at the double-vaxxers 🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/xMxxIuAL3K — Kevork Almassian🇸🇾🇦🇲 (@KevorkAlmassian) August 24, 2021

Even The Daily Beast, which has spent much of the pandemic shaming the 'vaccine hesitant' is now admitting that "ultra-vaxxed" Israel is now seeing numbers of infections skyrocket...

“I don’t want to frighten you,” COVID-19 czar Dr. Salman Zarka told the Israeli parliament. “But this is the data. Unfortunately, the numbers don’t lie.”



A massive surge of infections in ultra-vaxxed Israel is pointing to a complicated path ahead. https://t.co/ZVwdlLrxQL — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 24, 2021

It appears that some in the media are actually beginning to acknowledge the "rush" for boosters is far too premature, and too little is yet known.