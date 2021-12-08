Explosion In New Heart Conditions Dismissed As "Post Pandemic Stress Disorder"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Experts in the UK say that an explosion in new heart illnesses in younger patients can be explained by a new condition called “post-pandemic stress disorder.”

Yes, really.

A London Evening Standard report quotes senior vascular surgeon Tahir Hussain, who works at an NHS hospital in London.

“I’ve seen a big increase in thrombotic-related vascular conditions in my practice,” said Hussain. “Far younger patients are being admitted and requiring surgical and medical intervention than prior to the pandemic.”

Hussain said that the cases are “a direct result of the increased stress and anxiety levels caused from the effects of PPSD (post-pandemic stress disorder).”

He also said that people dying at home “from conditions such as pulmonary embolism and myocardial infarction” was down to them self-isolating and not seeking the medical care they need.

Then we told them the sudden onset of hundreds of thousand of heart-related illnesses were due to “post pandemic stress disorder.” pic.twitter.com/EaRfakalFu — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 7, 2021

Hussain’s explanation was echoed by former senior NHS psychological therapist Mark Rayner, who said as many as 300,000 heart ailments could be due to “post-pandemic stress disorder.”

“Everyone has heard of PTSD but we really urgently need to get our heads around PPSD,” said Rayner, adding that “The pandemic and the resulting lockdowns it’s brought have had a massive effect on the mental health of the whole nation.”

Some people expressed skepticism that the sudden increase in heart problems amongst young people is solely due to lockdown stress (the UK hasn’t been under any form of lockdown for almost 6 months).

“Never mind my last tweet!” commented Candace Owens.

“I’ve just learned that the sudden increase in heart-related illnesses is likely due to **checks Big Pharma notes** Post-Pandemic Stress Disorder. Nothing to see here!”

In her previous tweet, she had asked, “Is it me— or are a lot of young healthy athletes suddenly dropping dead this year?”

