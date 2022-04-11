Fauci Admits Defeat: Says COVID Here To Stay, People Need To 'Calculate Individual Risk'

While President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise to "shut down the virus, not the economy," Dr. Anthony Fauci - the highest paid employee in the US government - was taking a much more cautious approach - suggesting that Covid might never go away.

And with Washington DC now a superspreader party town for the far-less deadly Omicron strain, Fauci has now explicitly thrown in the towel on trying to rid the world of Covid-19 - telling ABC's "This Week" that the virus is here to stay, and people will just have to decide what level of risk they're willing to take.

"This is not going to be eradicated and it's not going to be eliminated," Fauci told host Jonathan Karl.

"What's going to happen is that we're going to see that each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk that they want to take in going to indoor dinners and in going to functions, even within the realm of a green zone map of the country where you see everything looks green but it's starting to tick up," he added.

Here's Dr. Fauci agreeing with Dr. Leana Wen and saying what so many have been saying for years:



"We're going to have to live with some degree of virus in the community," Fauci continued, adding that "The best way to mitigate that, Jon, is to get vaccinated."

Yes, a vaccine developed for a completely different strain which wanes in protection just six weeks after the receipt of a fourth dose, according to a recent Israeli study.