Fauci Admits "Pandemic Phase" Of COVID Is Over

"We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase," White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci remarked during an interview with PBS Newshour. "Namely, we don't have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now." “So, if you’re saying, are we out of the pandemic phase in this country, we are,” he added.

Is this Biden-and-Fauci's "Mission Accomplished" moment?

But it's not over for the rest of the world...

"Pandemic means a widespread, throughout the world, infection that spreads rapidly among people," Fauci said. "So, if you look at the global situation, there's no doubt this pandemic is still ongoing."

Earlier this month, Fauci also acknowledged that COVID would never be “eradicated” and that “each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk that they want to take.”

The best hope is to maintain the coronavirus at low levels of transmission and pursue intermittent vaccinations, Fauci said.

Fauci's 'brave' call comes just days after The CDC announced that because so many people in the U.S. have now caught omicron and other strains of the coronavirus, nearly 60% of the population - and almost 75% of children 11 and younger - now have antibodies to it in their blood.

There's just one small problem... no one told The White House...

Psaki: "COVID isn't over, and the pandemic isn't over." pic.twitter.com/95hopEF0Gm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 27, 2022

While Fauci and other technocrats may be loosening the chains in the short term, others have indicated that the push for new restrictions will return before winter, and given the 'outbreak' that appears to be ripping through Washington elites, nothing would surprise us less than attempts to reinstate restrictions - because they all worked so well last time and every time - for your own safety!