Fauci Ditches White House Event Over COVID Risk... Then Gets Cozy With Maskless Don Lemon
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
Anthony Fauci declared that he would not be attending last night’s White House Correspondent’s Dinner because COVID, but instead he went to a crowded pre-party to take maskless selfies with Don Lemon.
Sean Spicer pointed out the rampant hypocrisy:
Fauci bailed on attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner because of “individual assessment of my personal risk." …..so he just went to the crowed pre-parties #WHCD pic.twitter.com/OEkX9OuYHL— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) May 1, 2022
How many times have Lemon and Fauci sat in a TV studio condemning everyone else for being reckless when it comes to social distancing and masks?
No masks or social distancing tonight at the #WHCD absolutely reckless #thinkofthechildren pic.twitter.com/C1TrUY2QIN— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) May 1, 2022
Fauci on not attending WHCD: "1 of the things people need to understand, you shouldn't judge 1 person's decision to be applicable broadly ... you shouldn't question them. You should accept a person's personal decision, which should not influence someone else's personal decision"— Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) April 29, 2022
Of course, the hired help were all wearing masks:
As long as the servants are masked, the virus won’t spread amongst the elite. It’s just good science. pic.twitter.com/PUOhepKmlJ— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 1, 2022
Elsewhere during the event, some reporters complained that there were too many people breathing close to each other, but still took maskless selfies anyway:
Yeah, you sure look terrified, as you send out this virtue signaling post. https://t.co/JgvmfuDFJd pic.twitter.com/KfzQmuF2G3— Brad Slager 🍸🥃🍺🎙 Lifetime Subscriber to CNN+ (@MartiniShark) May 1, 2022
Wow—a CO2 concentration reading at the @WHCA dinner tonight… at 8:20pm. A CO2 of 2233 is over *5.5x higher* than outdoors, and is a sign of VERY poor ventilation. They should have added more air disinfection at #whitehousecorrespondentsdinner.— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 1, 2022
From @nalticx. #COVIDisAirborne pic.twitter.com/XCkHRgzMwa
* * *
