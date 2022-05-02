print-icon
Fauci Ditches White House Event Over COVID Risk... Then Gets Cozy With Maskless Don Lemon

by Tyler Durden
Monday, May 02, 2022 - 06:25 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Anthony Fauci declared that he would not be attending last night’s White House Correspondent’s Dinner because COVID, but instead he went to a crowded pre-party to take maskless selfies with Don Lemon.

Sean Spicer pointed out the rampant hypocrisy:

How many times have Lemon and Fauci sat in a TV studio condemning everyone else for being reckless when it comes to social distancing and masks?

Of course, the hired help were all wearing masks:

Elsewhere during the event, some reporters complained that there were too many people breathing close to each other, but still took maskless selfies anyway:

