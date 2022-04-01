Fauci Flashback: "The Most Potent Vaccination Is Getting Infected Yourself"

Throughout the pandemic, a large contingency of doctors, researchers, and non-mainstream media outlets have been pounding the table over natural immunity as an alternative to vaccination to protect against Covid-19, with the obvious conclusion that vaccine passports are moot if a large percentage of the population has a higher degree of protection than even the vaccinated because they've already had the disease.

And as time has gone on, 'the science' has validated this theory - with even Bill Gates admitting recently that "the virus itself, particularly the variant called Omicron, is a type of vaccine."

As the Epoch Times notes, On March 1, the scientific journal Clinical Infectious Diseases published a peer-reviewed article titled “Risk of reinfection after seroconversion to SARS-CoV-2: A population-based propensity-score matched cohort study.” This Swiss study “observed a 94% reduction in the hazard of being infected among SARS-CoV-2 seropositive participants, when compared to seronegative controls, >8 months after serology assessment.”

This level of protection (natural immunity) from SARS-CoV-2 infection (94 percent) is comparable to that of the Pfizer vaccine but lasts longer (eight months and counting).

Yet, the official US government response - led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and echoed worldwide - has excluded virtually all mention of natural immunity as a relevant mitigation against Covid-19, which would of course render vaccination, booster shots, and vaccine passports moot for tens of millions of Americans.

And so, with Fauci pretending like he's never heard of natural immunity for the past two years, here's a flashback to the 'good doctor' discussing explaining that "The most potent vaccination is getting infected yourself."

“The most potent vaccination is getting infected yourself” - Dr. Fauci (pre C19) pic.twitter.com/a6qiDa0Ubt — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) March 31, 2022

Fast forward years later, and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) says that when he directly asked Fauci about natural immunity, the nation's top infectious diseases expert did not "have a real firm answer."

Almost 20 months into the pandemic, it is shocking that the chief medical advisor to the president does not have a firm grasp on the effectiveness of natural immunity, but still promotes freedom-robbing vaccine mandates. This administration clearly does not want the public to question whether natural immunity is more effective than vaccines. As President Biden revealingly declared, the vaccine mandate ‘is not about freedom or personal choice.’ This administration’s decision to disregard the effectiveness of natural immunity and demand vaccination ignores current data and is an assault on all Americans’ civil liberties.” -Sen. Ron Johnson

Tell me you're a big phrama / WEF shill without telling me you're a big pharma / WEF shill...