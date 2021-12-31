Fauci Goes There: Finally Admits Kids Not Being Hospitalized From COVID

For the past 18 months we've reported how a large percentage of those 'hospitalized with Covid' were actually admitted for other ailments, only to test positive after admission during routine screening - meaning 'Covid hospitalizations' for the purposes of policymaking (and fear mongering) were vastly overstated in many (if not most) cases.

Public health officials have largely avoided this important distinction, while pushing the false narrative over hospitalizations - until now.

In a Thursday appearance on MSNBC, America's top Covid official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, admitted to a distinction between the number of children hospitalized with Covid as opposed to "because of Covid."

"And what we mean by that: If a child goes into the hospital, they automatically get tested for COVID and they get counted as a COVID-hospitalized individual, when, in fact, they may go in for a broken leg or appendicitis or something like that . So it’s over counting the number of children who are, quote, hospitalized with COVID as opposed to because of COVID," said Fauci.

Fauci - whose comments come after a record surge of children in the US having been "hospitalized with Covid" - was slammed by Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who tweeted: "Now Fauci says this?" adding "Is this because pandemic politics have changed for the Biden admin?" (h/t Fox News)

Now Fauci says this?



And of course, despite Fauci's admission, he still recommends that parents vaccinate children, telling NewsNations's "Morning in America" that while it's true that "the numbers are very low," parents have to consider that "when it's your child, it's a very high number."

So - an appeal to emotion by 'the science' in order to get kids jabbed.