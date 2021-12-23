Fauci: If Your Family Member Is Unvaxx'd, Tell Them Not To Show Up

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci once again urged Americans who have unvaccinated family members to uninvite them to Christmas gatherings.

Doing his level best to keep families segregated during the festive season, Fauci said the unjabbed shouldn’t be present at Christmas dinner or New Years Eve events.

Fauci suggested that even those who are vaccinated and boosted should only travel to see “a member of the family that you have not seen for a long time” and only if they are also vaccinated and boosted.

“If someone in your family is not vaccinated, should you ask them not to show up?” Fauci was asked by MSNBC host Alicia Menendez.

“Yes, I would do that,” Fauci responded. “I think we’re dealing with a serious enough situation right now that if there’s an unvaccinated person, I would say, ‘I’m very sorry, but not this time, maybe another time when this is all over.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fauci ominously warned the unvaccinated that the Omicron variant “is going to find you.”

“Well, they’re going to be very vulnerable," he said. “That’s why I worry about the people who refuse to get vaccinated. When you’re dealing with any COVID virus, when you’re dealing with one that spreads so rapidly, and you’re unvaccinated, the virus is going to find you. And I know there will be a lot of people that will get seriously ill if you are unvaccinated. That’s the reason why despite the recalcitrance on the part of so many people to get vaccinated, we continue to encourage them, particularly in the context of this new variant, to please get vaccinated. If you have vaccinated, make sure you get your booster in time.”

As we previously reported, CNN’s resident doctor told Americans that rather than waking up on Christmas morning and enjoying the festivities, their first act should be to take a COVID test.

