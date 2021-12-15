Fauci Says "No Need" For Omicron-Specific Vaccine

In less than stellar news for pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna, who had been salivating at the possibility they will have to come up with a brand new inefficient vaccine that does nothing at all to prevent the spread of Omicron (and/or covid) but boosts their annual revenue by billions, moments ago Biden's top health advisors and illict sponsor of gain-of-function research in Wuhan, Anthony Fauci, said that existing vaccine booster shots appear to protect against the omicron variant, and as of now there’s no need to develop specialized shots to guard against it.

During a Wednesday briefing, Fauci said that studies so far show strong antibody responses from existing boosters, though protections against omicron are weaker with just two doses, confirming that the entire exercise was about pushing through booster shots as we have said for the past three weeks.

“Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron. At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster” said Fauci, who also leads National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

BREAKING: Dr. Fauci says "at this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster," because current shots are effective against Omicron. He says eligible Americans who have had two shots should make sure to get a booster. https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/QogLF8zRnl — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 15, 2021

The U.S. has been urging vaccination, and booster shots, to protect against omicron as researchers await further data on its transmissibility, virulence and vaccine evasion. Pfizer and Moderna have already begun developing a booster shot customized for omicron. Of 43 U.S. omicron infections analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, four-fifths were in fully vaccinated people, although almost all the cases were relatively mild.

The news dinged Pfizer stock modestly, but it has since rebounded and continues to trade at all time highs, while the broader market was lifted by Fauci's statement which however did little to prop up flailing tech stocks in general and the Nasdaq in particular.