Fauci Says US May Soon Ease Rules... For The Vaccinated

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases specialist (and highest-paid government employee), says that while we may still be wearing masks in 2022, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine may be able to enjoy 'eased' public health protocols, according to Bloomberg.

"When you say, wait a minute, if I’m fully vaccinated, and my daughter comes in the house and she’s fully vaccinated, do we really" need the same strict rules? Fauci said during a Tuesday interview with CNN. "Common sense tells you that, in fact, you don’t have to be as stringent in your public health measures."

That said, Fauci - President Biden's top medical adviser, said he didn't want to get ahead of the CDC's advice, which he said could be forthcoming, and should "relax the stringency of the recommendations," particularly when it comes to family members who have been vaccinated.

When host Alisyn Camerota asked Fauci whether fully vaccinated people should be able to get together with family indoors, Fauci responded that he would be comfortable with that, but that some of the discussions currently taking place "were not very comfortable.

According to Fauci, however, the CDC wants to "sit down, talk about it, look at the data and then come out with a recommendation based on the science."

On Monday, Fauci recommended that fully vaccinated people still shouldn't dine indoors or go to theaters yet.

Watch: