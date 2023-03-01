FBI Director: COVID-19 "Most Likely" Escaped From Wuhan Lab

A cornerstone of the once-unassailable Covid-19 narrative took another mighty blow on Tuesday afternoon, as FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau concluded the pandemic was most likely the result of a leak from a Chinese lab.

Wray's remarks represent the FBI's first public confirmation of its assessment. Exasperatingly for ZeroHedge and countless others who've been banned from social media and accused of racism for exploring that hypothesis, Wray casually framed it in a way that made it sound like old news.

"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," he told Fox News in a Tuesday interview. He said he couldn't share details of the assessment since they're still classified.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology (Roman Pilipey/EPA via The Guardian)

Wray's remarks come a few days after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Department of Energy had in May 2020 reached its own conclusion -- albeit with "low confidence" at that early date -- that a lab leak was the most likely origin. The Department of Energy is in a position to opine given its role in supervising US national laboratories.

A since-deleted tweet from New York Times science and health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli

While the Journal reported that four intelligence agencies still embrace the natural-transmission theory, Wray touted the bureau's credentials in reaching its conclusion:

"The FBI has folks agents, professionals, analysts, virologists, microbiologists, etc, who focus specifically on the dangers of biological threats, which include things like novel viruses like COVID and the concerns that in the wrong hands...some bad guys, a hostile nation state, a terrorist a criminal, the threats that those those could pose. So here you're talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab that killed millions of Americans, and that's precisely what that capability was designed for."

Watch for Attorney General Merrick Garland to be questioned about Wray's comments on Wednesday when he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

When asked about the Energy department conclusion, China pointed to a 2021 World Health Organization investigation that said a lab leak was "extremely unlikely." Foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said "certain parties should stop rehashing the 'lab leak' narrative, stop smearing China and stop politicizing origins-tracing."

NOW - FBI Director Wray: "Origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan."pic.twitter.com/ql5NmrXPZe — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 28, 2023

Wray, however, accused Beijing of thwarting efforts to determine the origin of the virus:

"I will just make the observation that the Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we're doing, the work that our U.S. government and close foreign partners are doing. And that's unfortunate for everybody,"

The Chinese government may well have killed millions with gain-of-function research coupled with sloppy lab practices...or something worse. At the same time, we have to wonder: Is the U.S. government now choosing to weaponize that likelihood to turn up the heat in World War III's easternmost tinderbox?

#FBI Director Wray confirmed that the Bureau has assessed that the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China. pic.twitter.com/LcBVNU7vmO — FBI (@FBI) March 1, 2023

Finally, two things worth considering: why now, and where's Biden?

That’s my main red flag with this situation.



The FBI/DoE are pushing a media campaign to tell the public about the lab origin of covid, yet there is ZERO sense of urgency from the rest of the government.



We are allegedly under biological attack, and Biden is in the basement. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) March 1, 2023

There's no coincidences in Washington and we need China as the 'bad guy' now.