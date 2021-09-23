FDA Official Busted Joking About 'Blow Dart' Forced Vaccinations, 'Jewish Star' Registry To Track Unvaxxed

A FDA official was caught on undercover video calling for forced COVID vaccinations, and a "Jewish Star" type registry for all unvaccinated Americans.

Taylor Lee, an economist with the Food and Drug Administration, was filmed by a Project Veritas undercover journalist fantasizing about going "door to door" where he would "stab everyone" with Covid-19 vaccines.

"Census goes door-to-door if you don’t respond. So, we have the infrastructure to do it [forced COVID vaccinations]. I mean, it’ll cost a ton of money. But I think, at that point, I think there needs to be a registry of people who aren’t vaccinated . Although that’s sounding very [much like Nazi] Germany," said Lee, adding "Nazi Germany…I mean, think about it like the Jewish Star [for unvaccinated Americans]."

While discussing the African American community's reluctance to take the Covid vaccine, Lee's solution (which he applied to several other demographics), was to "blow dart" them.

Taylor Lee, FDA Economist: “I think that a lot of the time -- so there's also this issue of -- I remember reading about how with COVID [vaccine] trials, they were having an issue recruiting African American people. It was because of a different medication the government tried to do that was specifically designed to kill African Americans.” Veritas Journalist: “Oh, so like a mistrust thing.” Lee: “Yeah.” Veritas Journalist: “But this thing [COVID vaccine] is safe, though.” Lee: “We know that now, but like again, I think there is still this big mistrust and like it's deep-rooted.” Veritas Journalist: “Yeah. Can’t blame them [African Americans].” Lee: “I can’t. But at the same time, like, blow dart. That’s where we’re going.”

Watch:

On Monday, Veritas released a report in which an undercover operative recorded several HHS employees casting doubt on both the vaccine and whether side-effects were being accurately reported.

"All this is bullshit. Now, [a patient] probably [has] myocarditis due to the [COVID] vaccine. But now, they [government] are not going to blame the vaccine," said Dr. Maria Gonzales, ER Doctor, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, adding "They [government] are not reporting [adverse COVID vaccine side effects]…They want to shove it under the mat."

Meanwhile, HHS nurse Deanna Paris said: "It’s a shame they [government] are not treating people [with COVID] like they're supposed to, like they should. I think they want people to die."

Another HHS RN, Jodi O'Malley, said that the Covid vaccine is "not doing what its purpose was," adding "You have the FDA, you have the CDC, that are both supposed to be protecting us, but they are under the government, and everything that we’ve done so far is unscientific."

Watch: