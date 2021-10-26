FDA Panel Votes In Favor Of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine For Children Aged 5 - 11

In a 17-0 vote, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended that the agency authorize the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11.

One member abstained from the vote.

The decision opens the door for final approval by the FDA, which could come as early as Wednesday, according to the Texas Tribune's Karen Brooks Harper.

As AP notes, the FDA isn't bound by the panel's recommendation.

Once approved, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will render an opinion over children receiving the jab, and which groups should get them.

The dose for young children will contain one-third of the dose for those aged 12 and older.

