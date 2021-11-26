Former WHO Director Warns Making Vaccines Mandatory Could Cause Riots

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Former World Health Organization director Anthony Costello warns that making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory could cause “riots.”

Costello, a professor of global health and sustainable development at University College London, made the comments in response to numerous European countries continuing to experience COVID case surges.

Although insisting that mandatory vaccinations is a “debate we can have,” Costello said it might sweep up more of the “indifferent” people, but that there were potentially explosive ramifications.

“But you will repel a lot of people who lack trust in government and in vaccines. And you may start to see the unpleasant civil disobedience and riots they’ve had across Europe,” he added.

Meanwhile, WHO official Robb Butler called for other European countries to consider making vaccines mandatory.

Doing so “can, but does not always, increase uptake,” argued Butler, adding, “We believe it’s time to have that conversation from both an individual and a population-based perspective. It’s a healthy debate to have.”

Numerous countries have already seen large scale civil unrest in response to attempts by governments to impose new lockdowns and compulsory vaccinations.

Austrians face fines and even prison time if they refuse to get jabbed after a February deadline.

Earlier this month, Austria’s Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a lockdown of the unvaccinated (which didn’t work) was designed to make the unjabbed “suffer” as everyone else had done during earlier lockdowns.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.