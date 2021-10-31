Fully-Vaccinated White House PressSec Psaki Tests Positive For COVID

Just two weeks after defending President Biden's mask-wearing-mandate violation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for COVID... and she's a 'double-masker'...

Having told people to pay attention to the president’s policies and "not overly focus on moments in time" such as being filmed without a mask inside a Washington, D.C., restaurant, Psaki is now the highest-profile White House official to publicly disclose they contracted the virus, raising questions about how the presumably always-mask-wearing-and-always-socially-distanced-and-fully-vaccinated official could have got the virus given the 'science'.

Psaki opted not to travel with President Biden and other staff members to Europe on Thursday after a member of her household tested positive for the virus, she said in a statement. She last held a press briefing with reporters on Wednesday at the White House.

"While I have not had close contact in person with the President or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday - and tested negative for four days after that last contact - I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency," she said in a statement. "I last saw the President on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks."

Psaki said she has mild symptoms "thanks to the vaccine...which has enabled [her] to continue working from home," and will return to work after a 10-day quarantine "beyond CDC guidance" following a negative test.

So much virtue signaled in one sentence.