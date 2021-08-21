Germany's Largest Amusement Park Segregates Vaxx'd From Unvaxx'd With Colored Wristbands

Germany's Robert Koch Institute, a government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, declared this week that the fourth wave of coronavirus infections has begun. The Western European country is the continent's economic powerhouse and doesn't want to crush its economy by reinstating lockdowns and businesses closures. So, at least one amusement park in the country is getting creative with COVID wristbands showing whether guests are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Germany's largest amusement park, called Europa-Park, began to label its guests Monday with different colored wristbands. Vistors who received white wristbands were vaccinated, and those who weren't vaccinated but received a rapid test within 24 hours received a colored one, according to German tabloid newspaper Bild.

A spokeswoman for Europa-Parks told Bild the wristband program is a "quick and practicable solution" was needed to implement new virus measures in Baden-Württemberg, a state in southwest Germany bordering France and Switzerland.

The wristband program went into effect Monday has been dubbed the "3 G rule." The goal of the colored wristbands is to change band color every day so the staff can easily identify and force-tested guests who stayed at the park over multiple days.

Outage over a two-tier society of labeling guests with different colored wristbands based on being vaxxed or unvaxxed infuriated people. One man on Europapark Facebook page wrote:

"It is nobody's business whether I am vaccinated or not."

The uproar on social media and elsewhere forced the amusement park to announce Thursday:

"The process of multicolored bracelets has already been abolished. A different process has been implemented since today."

New COVID measures across Germany have brought thousands of protesters into the streets this summer. It's going to be hard for corporations, nevertheless, the government, to implement a multi-tier system of wristbands or COVID passports because people will unit in protests to defend their freedoms.