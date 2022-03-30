Health Minister Fears Wave Of Unvaccinated Ukrainian Refugees Entering Germany

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Federal health minister Karl Lauterbach has expressed fears about a wave of unvaccinated Ukrainian refugees entering Germany.

Lauterbach joined other public officials in voicing concern over “huge vaccination gaps” amongst Ukrainians.

Only around 35 per cent of Ukrainians have had a COVID-19 jab and many were given the Chinese Sinovac version, which isn’t recognized in Germany.

“We will talk about how we can provide health care to the people who have fled to us from Ukraine,” Lauterbach told public broadcaster ZDF. “This includes the Vaccination.” “We will look at what role vaccination centres can play in this,” he added.

Lauterbach’s suggestion that vaccination may become a condition of providing asylum would correlate with his previous support for mandatory vaccinations for Germans.

“We now have to vaccinate the children, but also the adults, very quickly,” he said. “And we are working hard on that.”

Part of the concerns appear to relate to the agenda to force a mandatory vax on Germans, a process that would possibly be derailed by a large influx of unjabbed Ukrainians.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.