Bombshell Fauci Documentary Nails The Whole COVID Charade

With the changing of the guard, it's time for long-promised accountability over the unprecedented COVID scam. Not only has Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) promised to hold feet to the fire as the head of the Senate's government oversight panel, we may actually have a shot at a special counsel investigation and more with Trump's incoming Attorney General pick, Pam Bondi - a loyalist who's on record supporting the lab-leak hypothesis.

As regular readers vividly recall, ZeroHedge paid a hefty price for our early reporting on the pandemic, after we suggested that a Chinese lab playing weaponized God with bat COVID might have "something to do" with the COVID outbreak across town.

Millions in ad revenue evaporated. Corporate media (brought to you by Pfizer!) penned numerous hit-pieces, and various companies such as PayPal, Amazon and Mailchimp dropped us like a hot rock; other outlets suffered similarly. However brave reporting from journalists like Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, Paul Thacker and Lee Fang - armed with factual evidence from Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter (now X) and various FOIA lawsuits, has provided more than just breadcrumbs.

Now, four years later, the entire charade has been exposed piece by piece.

A new must-watch documentary by two-time Peabody Award-winning and four-time Emmy nominated director Jenner Furst, a self-described progressive who has broken with the Democratic party, ties it all together.

Thank You, Dr. Fauci

In early 2020, Furst was contacted to direct a puff piece on former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci. The project was scrapped, however three years later, Furst began investigating what actually happened and created "Thank You, Dr. Fauci" - a project which has received virtually no press coverage, and even Rotten Tomatoes critics won't touch.

Next week, a documentary called “Thank You, Dr. Fauci is releasing and will expose everything you have ever wanted to know about the worst doctor this country has ever known.



Meta has already blocked the trailer from airing.



Make sure you share this clip and get ready for what… pic.twitter.com/OrR2IXta1i — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 26, 2024

If you're thinking 'you had me at Fauci' and just want to watch it, a free preview of “Thank You, Dr. Fauci” is available, and the film can be rented directly on the film's website, or by using Vimeo On-Demand or Gathr. People can also use Gathr to Book Private Screenings and Partner on TVOD Sales.

If you're like Elon Musk and you believe that 'Prosecute / Fauci' should be your pronouns, this is what you need to watch to understand why we should prosecute Fauci.

Heavily Censored

While it's difficult enough to find "Thank You, Dr. Fauci" thanks to search engine shadowbans and downrankings, perhaps the most notable form of censorship is the ongoing media blackout of the film according to Furst - whose previous work has been heavily reviewed, critically acclaimed, and streamed across Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Paramount.

But not this one.

"The media blackout of the film just proves that the real Covid story is still highly censored," Furst told ZeroHedge, adding "Journalists still can't cover Covid truthfully at major outlets, and the problem is way bigger than them or their editors. The most powerful lobbies on the planet, and the weight of the US government is still sitting on the free press like an 800 pound gorilla."

Elon to the rescue?

Given the level of censorship the film has been subject to, Furst firmly believes that a massive free speech platform such X would be ideal to get the word out - if even for a couple of days.

"I feel like Elon could change this conversation overnight, the country is divided only due to the success of propaganda on the left. No democrat can sit thru this movie and see Fauci or the pandemic the same way again. That’s why MSM doesn’t want to acknowledge this," Furst told ZeroHedge.

The documentary features notable figures at the heart of the pandemic response, including Dr. Robert Redfield - the former director of the CDC during the outbreak - who was completely shut out of Anthony Fauci's inner circle while the NIAID boss and top virologists conspired via secret back channels to shape the narrative around COVID origins. Also featured are former State Department COVID investigator David Asher, and Richard Ebright - a Rutgers molecular biologist who's spent years pushing back against the Fauci wagon-circling by the scientific community.

"Tony believed that the best way to prepare for the next pandemic, was to create it." - Dr. Robert Redfield, Virologist and Former Head of the CDC.#ThankYouDrFauci is now streaming at https://t.co/WOIVYpts5Q.#FauciKnew #FauciLiedMillionsDied #WatchNow #Covid19 #documentary pic.twitter.com/ZwCWdhZir9 — Thank You Dr Fauci (@ThankYouDrFauci) November 3, 2024

COVID Origins

As the pandemic gripped headlines around the world, the scientific community positioned Fauci - and eventually the Covid vaccines themselves - against Donald Trump, who was open to both the lab-leak theory and alternative treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

'Thank You, Dr. Fauci' details the scramble at the highest levels to come up with a narrative that wouldn't implicate Fauci - or the US Government, for funding decades of research dedicated to enhancing deadly viruses.

Fauci's top advisors - who initially believed the virus looked manmade, crafted and promoted the narrative that COVID-19 most likely jumped from bats to humans through an intermediary species, "probably at a wet market," Fauci repeatedly insisted.

Ex-CDC Director Throws Fauci Under the Bus



“This [COVID] virus was not of natural origin. It was an act of scientific ARROGANCE.”



The “wet market theory” that Fauci pushed hard in 2020 was, according to Dr. Redfield, a HOAX.



Redfield knows this because, in early 2020, the… pic.twitter.com/yH05CmwqsU — Vigilant News (@VigilantNews) November 4, 2024

The lab-leak theory was condemned as a conspiracy theory by the very scientists conducting gain-of-function research, completely ignoring the fact that the virus emerged across town from an NIH-funded facility in Wuhan, China that was creating chimeric bat COVID, where several workers fell ill with a mysterious respiratory virus weeks before the disease spread like wildfire.

HIV Insertions and DEFUSE

'Thank You Dr. Fauci' highlights a preprint study from India which found HIV-like insertions in COVID-19 which appeared manmade (and which got ZeroHedge kicked off of Twitter after Fauci's damage control 'conclave' freaked out).

While the Indian preprint was retracted amid immense political pressure to push the 'natural origin' hypothesis and 'conspiricize' the lab-leak theory, a leaked proposal known as "DEFUSE" - to create an aerosolized chimeric bat COVID that could infect humans, could potentially explain what the Indian researchers observed.

While DEFUSE was ultimately rejected by DARPA, it's entirely possible that Ecohealth Alliance - the nonprofit which received NIH contracts to conduct GoF research after the Obama admin banned it in 2014 - simply went ahead with it anyway.

Critical Questions

'Thank You, Dr. Fauci' raises many critical questions that will come into focus next year under the gavel of Rand Paul:

Was the pandemic that killed millions and cost trillions of dollars the consequence of scientific arrogance and spy games?

and spy games? How did the Anthrax hoax of 2001 create unchecked power for Anthony Fauci?

Why hasn’t Fauci ever acknowledged that hoax, which resulted in then-Vice President Dick Cheney giving him billions to fund perhaps the most dangerous research on the planet?

What is the real purpose of Gain-of-Function research?

Are past outbreaks potentially scientific accidents which were covered up?

What is Long Covid, and why are people suffering vaccine injuries with similar symptoms?

Will a lab-generated Bird Flu be the next chapter?

Are nameless scientists - in the US, China or elsewhere - quietly working on a new global pandemic?

Meanwhile, the intelligence community continues to cover up the origins of the pandemic, which is why widespread distribution of this work is that much more important.

SENATE LETTER TO CIA IG: We have whistleblowers and IC is covering up how the pandemic began. Investigate and report back.



CIA IG: I'm out of here. Save me, @POGOwatchdog! https://t.co/K7EbNV76Q7 https://t.co/w19TAduFXH pic.twitter.com/GzHhzkmTPH — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) November 19, 2024

Putting it all together, ​once the general public comes to understan that Covid was likely the product of US research offshored to a French-built lab in Wuhan, China, which resulted in millions of deaths and trillions in debt, not to mention runaway inflation which has crushed incumbent political powers around the globe, the charade will finally be over and the era of accountability must begin.

Again, watch 'Thank You Dr. Fauci' here...