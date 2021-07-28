"I'm Waiting For $1,000 Minimum" - De Blasio Offers $100 To Everyone Who Gets Vaccinated As NYC Lags Target

Just like clockwork, now that the CDC has ordered up another mask mandate, we're seeing cities revive their efforts to incentivize citizens to get the vaccine by offering perks like monetary handouts. To wit, NYC just announced that it will start giving out $100 to any New Yorker who gets their first COVID shot.

The details aren't exactly clear, but Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement during a Wednesday press briefing. The city recorded 929 new cases on average over the past week, almost 2x the level from the 439 cases reported on July 13, but still well below the levels from January and February.

Hospitalizations, which remain low, doubled to 108, compared with just 59 on July 13.

The mayor announced the initiative after the city failed to meet its vaccination goal for June. Only 54% of adults in the city are fully vaccinated.

The program starts Friday, according to a tweet from the mayor's office. The program will only be offered to those who get vaccinated at city-run sites.

Get your first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at a City run site and you’ll get $100.



— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 28, 2021

However, the mayor clarified that health care workers in the city (who are required to get the vaccine as of earlier this month) won't receive any payment.

NEW YORK STATE HOSPITAL HEALTHCARE WORKERS MUST GET VACCINATED

Anybody who has held out this long should just keep holding out. Then again, enterprising types who don't mind jacking up their antibody levels beyond what's considered "safe" by "the science" might be able to earn a quick $100 by simply getting a third vaccine (hey, they're about to start doling out booster shots in Israel).

So holdouts will get $200 in one week? https://t.co/vrO7dFI5Wl — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 28, 2021

Or maybe a fourth vaccine, or a fifth...

how many double, triple and quad vaxxers will come for money...sounds healthy — Jack Naneek (@JackNaneek) July 28, 2021

After all, they're not bribes...they're "incentives"...the difference is that they're handouts for the greater good. Meanwhile, price pressures continue to intensify faster than wages are rising.

I’m waiting for $1,000 minimum. Might help offset my living expense increase caused by the @federalreserve… for a couple weeks — POUNDtheROCK (@OB_Wan_Ginobili) July 28, 2021

In an era of handouts, who can blame people for holding out for the best offer?

NYC isn't the first city or state to try offering cash in exchange for people getting vaccinated. Ohio and California had some success with a lottery system that made a lucky few vaccine-getters millionaires. Others tried offering cash, or other handouts, like free beer.