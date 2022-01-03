Infection Experts: We Will "Never" See The End Of Coronavirus

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Danish infection experts countered the WHO’s prediction that the COVID-19 pandemic could end in 2022 by asserting “we will never be able to wave goodbye to the coronavirus.”

During a statement to mark the start of the year, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the pandemic could be over this year if the majority of people in all countries get vaccinated.

He added that “narrow nationalism” and “vaccine hoarding” were stumbling blocks that were preventing this from being accomplished.

However, Ghebreyesus received pushback from infectious diseases experts in Denmark, who see no end in sight for COVID-19 impacting people’s lives.

Eskild Petersen, professor of infectious diseases at Aarhus University, said it would be a number of years before the pandemic truly ends.

Chief physician at Aarhus University Hospital and professor Lars Østergaard asserted that while the pandemic stage of the virus may be declared over, coronavirus will always be hovering in the background.

“The pandemic may end. But that doesn’t mean that corona will disappear from our everyday lives. I think we will never be able to wave goodbye to the coronavirus. What we want is to have such good immunity in the population that we can deal with it like the other diseases we know,” Østergaard said.

As we highlighted last month, a poll found that a third of Brits think the pandemic will never end, underscoring how people have embraced the perma-bio security police state as a result of learned helplessness.

