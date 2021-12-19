It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Pravda... Everywhere You Turn

Presented with no comment...

TheConservativeTreehouse.com's 'sundance' points out this 'interesting' short segment from Sky News interviewing the smiling U.K. Health Minister Gillian Keegan about the intense U.K. response to the Omicron variant and the new restrictions announced by government officials.

Great Britain is preparing for hundreds-of-thousands of Omicron cases.

Video prompted to 05:42 just watch for around 45 seconds (oh, and put down any sharp objects before watching this...)

If you're not asking "why" after that, what will it take for you to question what's being done to you?