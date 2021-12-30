Joe Rogan: "I'm Not Vaccinated, I'm Not Going To Get Vaccinated, I have Antibodies, It Doesn't Make Any Sense"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Podcast king Joe Rogan doubled down on his assertion that he will not get vaccinated this week, stating that it makes “no sense” for him because he has natural immunity from COVID.

While announcing that he will likely have to cancel dates for comedy shows in Canada in the Spring due to vaccine mandates, Rogan said he doesn’t “think I can even get into the country. I’m not vaccinated, I’m not going to get vaccinated, I have antibodies, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Rogan also bemoaned the continuing restrictions on events.

“I don’t think I can go,” he continued, adding “Even if I do go, I don’t trust that Vancouver is not going to follow suit with what Toronto did and cut capacity.”

Watch:

* * *

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.