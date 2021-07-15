LA County Reinstates Mask Mandate As COVID Cases Rise, Young Black Residents Dominate Unvaxx'd

Never wanting to be outdone on the virtue-signaling scales of social justice, it would appear that LA County's infamous Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer (read all about her non-medical background here) has turned the dial to 11.

KNX1070's Claudia Peschiutta reports that LA County has decided to reinstate the indoor mask mandate - regardless of vaccination status - following a rise in COVID cases.

As far as we can tell, this would make LA County the first to reverse (so Brave), despite the "science" from the CDC saying that vaccinated people are at no risk from the delta variant and being unmasked everywhere is safe!

So why did Ferrer decide to do this?

Cases are rising (for 18-29 year-olds... who as everyone is now aware, are at monstrously low risk of any severe illness from COVID)...

So that's an odd reason to reinstate a mask mandate that was adhered to by 80-90% of all LA County residents and achieved absolutely nothing at all in terms of slowing the spread (as we now know from the actual data post-hoc).

Perhaps there's another reason?

Daily vaccination rates have plunged in recent weeks...

So perhaps this reinstated mask mandate is fear-driven to encourage more to get vaccinated (despite the mask-mandate being applied to the vaccinated and unvaccinated equally?).

But there's a problem for the LA County health boss... As opposed to the mainstream media's narrative that it is Trump-loving, white-supremacist, conspiracy theorists that are not getting vaccinated, it turns out the unvaccinated are dominated by black and hispanic people...

Oh and it gets worse... the numbers of unvaccinated Americans in LA County are dominated by young black residents...

And of course, Ferrer could not possibly single out that cohort for "reprogramming" on the benefits of getting a vaccine... so unleash the mask mandates until everyone (and by everyone, we mean young black folks) in LA County is vaccinated.