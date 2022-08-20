Lockdown-Effects Could Now Be Killing More People Than COVID; Report

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A new report based on official figures from the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) asserts that the effects of lockdown may now be killing more people than COVID-19.

The stats show that non-COVID excess deaths continue to outstrip COVID deaths, with 1,000 people dying each week from conditions other than the virus.

“The Telegraph understands that the Department of Health has ordered an investigation into the figures amid concern that the deaths are linked to delays to and deferment of treatment for conditions such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease,” reports the newspaper.

Despite some calling for the re-introduction of COVID restrictions such as face masks in the winter, “the country is facing a new silent health crisis linked to the pandemic response rather than to the virus itself,” states the report.

“Hundreds and hundreds of people dying every week – what is going on?” asked Dr Charles Levinson, the chief executive of Doctorcall, a private GP service.

“Delays in seeking and receiving healthcare are no doubt the driving force, in my view,” he added.

The long term impact of lockdowns is killing more people than Covid. ⁦@Telegraph⁩



We told you, but you didn't listen. You just shouted "Covid denier!" at us and carried on with the lockdown madness. Don't ever say you weren't warned.



We must NEVER lockdown again. pic.twitter.com/ioRZ7ZQIAp — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) August 19, 2022

“Daily Covid statistics demanded the nation’s attention, yet these terrifying figures barely get a look in. A full and urgent government investigation is required immediately.”

Cases of undetected cancers, cardiac problems and serious mental health conditions are surging, with excess deaths 14.4 per cent higher than the five-year average.

The The British Heart Foundation said it was “deeply concerned” by the situation.

But the media is largely disinterested, despite scaring the public for years with ominous COVID death toll numbers.

Experts have long warned that the effects of lockdown would end up killing more people than COVID, although they were demonized and censored at the time by the establishment.

Academics from Duke, Harvard, and Johns Hopkins have concluded that there could be around a million excess deaths over the next two decades as a result of lockdowns.

A study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) found that there were conservatively 170,000+ non-Covid excess deaths in the U.S. through 2020 and 2021, numbers exacerbated by lockdowns.

Another study conducted by Johns Hopkins University and released in February concluded that global lockdowns have had a much more detrimental impact on society than they have produced any benefit, with researchers urging that they “are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”

Stanford University professor of medicine Jay Bhattacharya said that in years to come lockdowns will be looked back upon as the most catastrophically harmful policy in “all of history.”

