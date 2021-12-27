"Look, There Is No Federal Solution": Biden Backtracks On Vow To 'Shut Down' Covid-19

On October 22, 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden vowed to "shut down the virus, not the country."

14 months later, now-President Biden just admitted that there's no 'federal solution' to the pandemic, and that it's up to individual states to do what he promised.

"Look, there is no federal solution," he said during a call with state governors. "This gets solved at state level … and that ultimately gets down to where the rubber meets the road, and that’s where the patient is in need of help — or preventing the need for help."

"My message to the governors is simple: if you need something, say something. We’re going to have your back in any way we can," Biden added.

Watch:

BIDEN, TODAY: “There is no federal solution” to COVID.



BIDEN, 2020: “I’m going to shut down the virus.” pic.twitter.com/3d1RaHRcyX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 27, 2021

NOW - Biden departs to Delaware beach house after telling governors there is "no federal solution" on COVID and it should be "solved at the state level."pic.twitter.com/Ux9RtPmb8m — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 27, 2021

(h/t Becker News)

Things already weren't looking good on the 'shutting down' front last week...

Biden said he would shut down the virus. He lied. pic.twitter.com/BUU1IAve2O — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 20, 2021

Biden's admission comes days after a Vanity Fair report which revealed that the Biden admin rejected an October proposal to provide rapid at-home tests to Americans before the holidays, allowing them to screen themselves at will and thereby help reduce transmission.

The plan, in effect, was a blueprint for how to avoid what is happening at this very moment—endless lines of desperate Americans clamoring for tests in order to safeguard holiday gatherings, just as COVID-19 is exploding again. Yesterday, President Biden told David Muir of ABC News, “I wish I had thought about ordering” 500 million at-home tests “two months ago.” But the proposal shared at the meeting in October, disclosed here for the first time, included a “Bold Plan for Impact” and a provision for “Every American Household to Receive Free Rapid Tests for the Holidays/New Year.” -VF

In short, Biden isn't even trying to 'shut down' the virus.

Adding insult to injury, White House Press Secretary scoffed at the idea of nationwide home tests three weeks ago.

"Should we just send one to every American?"

Jen Psaki somewhat mockingly asks reporter at the White House Daily Press Briefing if the US should be sending out rapid #COVID19 tests to every household.



In the UK you can order 1 pack (containing 7 tests) everyday. https://t.co/ErnSsiLxxl pic.twitter.com/L7ruKWdy5n — Matt Karolian (@mkarolian) December 6, 2021

Astounding.