"Look, There Is No Federal Solution": Biden Backtracks On Vow To 'Shut Down' Covid-19

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Dec 27, 2021 - 01:58 PM

On October 22, 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden vowed to "shut down the virus, not the country."

14 months later, now-President Biden just admitted that there's no 'federal solution' to the pandemic, and that it's up to individual states to do what he promised.

"Look, there is no federal solution," he said during a call with state governors. "This gets solved at state level … and that ultimately gets down to where the rubber meets the road, and that’s where the patient is in need of help — or preventing the need for help."

"My message to the governors is simple: if you need something, say something. We’re going to have your back in any way we can," Biden added.

Watch:

(h/t Becker News

Things already weren't looking good on the 'shutting down' front last week...

Biden's admission comes days after a Vanity Fair report which revealed that the Biden admin rejected an October proposal to provide rapid at-home tests to Americans before the holidays, allowing them to screen themselves at will and thereby help reduce transmission.

The plan, in effect, was a blueprint for how to avoid what is happening at this very moment—endless lines of desperate Americans clamoring for tests in order to safeguard holiday gatherings, just as COVID-19 is exploding again. Yesterday, President Biden told David Muir of ABC News, “I wish I had thought about ordering” 500 million at-home tests “two months ago.” But the proposal shared at the meeting in October, disclosed here for the first time, included a “Bold Plan for Impact” and a provision for “Every American Household to Receive Free Rapid Tests for the Holidays/New Year.” -VF

In short, Biden isn't even trying to 'shut down' the virus

Adding insult to injury, White House Press Secretary scoffed at the idea of nationwide home tests three weeks ago.

"Should we just send one to every American?"

Astounding.

