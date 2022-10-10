Marvel Shills For Pfizer With COVID Vaccine Avengers PSA Comic Book

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Marvel has come under criticism for producing a paid for comic book to promote Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccines.

The comic features The Avengers characters, comparing them to “everyday heroes who fight to protect their community” by dutifully taking Pfizer vaccines and campaigning for others to do the same.

A LinkedIn post by Pfizer announced “Today, Pfizer and BioNTech announced our new collaboration with Marvel Comics.”

The post continues, “Together we created a custom comic book featuring the Avengers who fight to protect their community. We hope that people around the world enjoy reading the comic book… At Pfizer, we encourage people to come together to help protect themselves by staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Within the comic, which is available online, one page states “You’re among everyday heroes every day! The Construction worker, the florist, the painter… everyday heroes are everywhere in your community.”

“What makes them everyday heroes?” the comic asks before explaining how they all take the vaccines. “We all need to do our part,” the comic further notes, adding “So, vaccinate, stay up to date with the latest recommended booster for you. And be an everyday hero!”

The comic contains a weak plot about a super villain (the virus) called Ultron who “keeps changing and evolving,” meaning that the Avengers “keep adapting and re-strategizing,” (taking booster shots).

“Everyday heroes don’t wear capes!” the comic states, explaining “But they do wear a small bandage on their upper arm after they get their latest Covid vaccination — because everyday heroes are concerned about their health.”

Twitter users reacted to the development:

WOW: Pfizer ran a paid vaccine promotion that tells children to go a website to view a @Marvel comic book that advertises their vaccines.



This shocking advertisement targeting minors should be illegal. https://t.co/NauMFPe1ZG — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) October 5, 2022

Pfizer has partnered with Marvel to produce a comic urging people to get their autumn boosters. This kind of propaganda, sugar-coating state-approved messages, used to be the preserve of communist regimes. Not any more. https://t.co/FFNWbJTG2j — Toby Young (@toadmeister) October 7, 2022

“Entertainment is sugar-coating for mind pills.”



Marvel and Pfizer’s Super Lame vaccine comic. https://t.co/I97FmtLTWz — Laura Dodsworth (@BareReality) October 8, 2022

Absolutely vile.

The negative health affects caused by these jabs are now well known, but Marvel is partnering with Pfizer to sell the idea of jabs to children. pic.twitter.com/2jthMDdvwZ — MW (@teamtruth2022) October 10, 2022

Did the Marvel heros read the 31 pages of Pfizer doc adverse effects? — 🇨🇦Dr.Virginia J Johnson says #TrudeauMustGo (@LovesCanada8) October 5, 2022

Marvel/Pfizer Super-Hero Names:



Captain Myocarditis

GrapheneOxide-Man

The Incredible Stroke

Jab Widow

The Amazing Spider-Clot

The Silver Worser

Mr. Pharmtastic

Prick Fury

Professor mRNA

The Human Purge — Alexander Rogers (@ConFalseFlag) October 7, 2022

The development comes amid Twitter removing and then reinstating a tweet from Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo who noted that a new analysis of mRNA vaccines “showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39.”

Ladapo further wrote “FL will not be silent on the truth.”

Twitter just censored a tweet from the Florida Surgeon General who recommends against COVID-19 vaccines for males ages 18-39. Twitter says he violated platform rules. Or has he been censored for endangering Big Pharma profits? Big pharma is a big advertiser on Twitter? @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/TA6dD6q9sH — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) October 9, 2022

