Marvel Shills For Pfizer With COVID Vaccine Avengers PSA Comic Book
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
Marvel has come under criticism for producing a paid for comic book to promote Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccines.
The comic features The Avengers characters, comparing them to “everyday heroes who fight to protect their community” by dutifully taking Pfizer vaccines and campaigning for others to do the same.
A LinkedIn post by Pfizer announced “Today, Pfizer and BioNTech announced our new collaboration with Marvel Comics.”
The post continues, “Together we created a custom comic book featuring the Avengers who fight to protect their community. We hope that people around the world enjoy reading the comic book… At Pfizer, we encourage people to come together to help protect themselves by staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.”
Within the comic, which is available online, one page states “You’re among everyday heroes every day! The Construction worker, the florist, the painter… everyday heroes are everywhere in your community.”
“What makes them everyday heroes?” the comic asks before explaining how they all take the vaccines.
“We all need to do our part,” the comic further notes, adding “So, vaccinate, stay up to date with the latest recommended booster for you. And be an everyday hero!”
The comic contains a weak plot about a super villain (the virus) called Ultron who “keeps changing and evolving,” meaning that the Avengers “keep adapting and re-strategizing,” (taking booster shots).
“Everyday heroes don’t wear capes!” the comic states, explaining “But they do wear a small bandage on their upper arm after they get their latest Covid vaccination — because everyday heroes are concerned about their health.”
Twitter users reacted to the development:
WOW: Pfizer ran a paid vaccine promotion that tells children to go a website to view a @Marvel comic book that advertises their vaccines.— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) October 5, 2022
This shocking advertisement targeting minors should be illegal. https://t.co/NauMFPe1ZG
Pfizer has partnered with Marvel to produce a comic urging people to get their autumn boosters. This kind of propaganda, sugar-coating state-approved messages, used to be the preserve of communist regimes. Not any more. https://t.co/FFNWbJTG2j— Toby Young (@toadmeister) October 7, 2022
“Entertainment is sugar-coating for mind pills.”— Laura Dodsworth (@BareReality) October 8, 2022
Marvel and Pfizer’s Super Lame vaccine comic. https://t.co/I97FmtLTWz
Absolutely vile.— MW (@teamtruth2022) October 10, 2022
The negative health affects caused by these jabs are now well known, but Marvel is partnering with Pfizer to sell the idea of jabs to children. pic.twitter.com/2jthMDdvwZ
Did the Marvel heros read the 31 pages of Pfizer doc adverse effects?— 🇨🇦Dr.Virginia J Johnson says #TrudeauMustGo (@LovesCanada8) October 5, 2022
Marvel/Pfizer Super-Hero Names:— Alexander Rogers (@ConFalseFlag) October 7, 2022
Captain Myocarditis
GrapheneOxide-Man
The Incredible Stroke
Jab Widow
The Amazing Spider-Clot
The Silver Worser
Mr. Pharmtastic
Prick Fury
Professor mRNA
The Human Purge
The development comes amid Twitter removing and then reinstating a tweet from Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo who noted that a new analysis of mRNA vaccines “showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39.”
Ladapo further wrote “FL will not be silent on the truth.”
Twitter just censored a tweet from the Florida Surgeon General who recommends against COVID-19 vaccines for males ages 18-39. Twitter says he violated platform rules. Or has he been censored for endangering Big Pharma profits? Big pharma is a big advertiser on Twitter? @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/TA6dD6q9sH— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) October 9, 2022
