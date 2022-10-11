"Medical Censorship": Dr. Peter McCullough Responds To Twitter Ban

Authored by Zachary Stieber and Steve Lance via The Epoch Times,

Dr. Peter McCullough says Twitter banned him despite there being no change in how he’s been posting on the Big Tech platform.

“Twitter claimed that I violated the community rules after thousands of consistent posts on scientific abstracts, and manuscripts. This was very carefully done. I was bringing the world the truth on pandemic response through the media and this was purely of the highest scientific integrity and analysis, and my tweeting pattern didn’t change,” McCullough told NTD’s “Capitol Report.”

According to images shared with the Epoch Media Group, which includes NTD, Twitter removed all of McCullough’s followers.

After McCullough’s legal team interacted with Twitter workers, “Twitter is backing off,” according to McCullough, though he has still not been restored to the social media website.

“They initially didn’t allow me to download the data. They wiped out all the users in my account, and now they’re backpedaling. We’ll see what happens this week. But this is just another example of medical censorship by Big Tech on doctors who have the freedom, according to the First Amendment, to express their scientific views through freedom of speech,” McCullough said.

McCullough, a former vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center and now the chief medical adviser for the Truth for Health Foundation, said that he’s been providing updates on COVID-19 vaccines and related pandemic issues due to a feeling of responsibility.

“I felt I had the medical authority and professional responsibility to lead the nation. I’ve testified twice now in the U.S. Senate, multiple state senates. I’ve messaged the best I can through the peer reviewed literature as well as with podcasts and now Substack formats. People look to me for my analysis because I’ve been accurate and I’ve been conservative and reasonable in my statements,” he said. “And we haven’t seen any of that type of professional activity, any of that level of excellence, from our public health officials. They’ve let us down greatly.”

McCullough has already turned to Twitter competitors like Truth Social but is optimistic about Twitter as Tesla founder Elon Musk pursues a purchase of the platform.

“The Twitter story is not over. Elon Musk back on purchasing Twitter offers some hope that this really dark time of of censorship and Twitter manipulating people’s accounts to advance the government false narrative, hopefully, this era is coming to the close with the acquisition and new management of Twitter,” McCullough said.

McCullough, a cardiologist, has warned against the COVID-19 vaccines for months, pointing to studies that have found an elevated risk of post-vaccination heart inflammation and other serious conditions.

“Now we have hundreds of manuscripts published on myocarditis, heart inflammation,” McCullough added, indicating a recent paper that found a higher risk for young people after COVID-19 vaccination than after COVID-19 itself, and autopsies conducted on fatal cases of heart inflammation, some of which have suggested a causal link between the issues and the vaccines. “So when we see young people now dying, unexpectedly dying, either during sports or during sleep, in my view it should be considered COVID-19 subclinical myocarditis and sudden cardiac death until proven otherwise,” McCullough said.

Read more here...