Mexican Government Allowing Cruise Ships With COVID-19 To Disembark

Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times,

Mexico will allow cruise ships carrying people infected with COVID-19 to dock, the country’s government announced on Tuesday.

In a news release, the government said it will allow passengers who show symptoms of the virus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, to disembark but they must quarantine. Those who test positive will be provided with medical assistance.

“In accordance with the biosafety protocols established in the national and international spheres, the Government of Mexico will receive in its maritime ports cruise ships that request to dock in our country,” they said in a statement.

Asymptomatic people or those with a mild condition will be kept in preventive quarantine, while individuals who present serious symptoms will be treated in the hospitals of the cities where they disembarked.

Passengers or crew who do not show symptoms of COVID-19 will “enjoy free transit” but must follow preventative measures such as wearing face masks, regularly washing hands with soap and water, or using 70 percent alcohol-gel, and maintain a “healthy” social distance.

The release also said that a cruise ship that was recently denied entry to a Mexican port would be allowed to dock but did not provide further details as to which cruise ship it was referencing.

The Mexican state of Jalisco’s health department confirmed in a statement to media outlets on Dec. 29 that 21 crew members onboard the Koningsdam cruise line tested positive for the virus when it arrived in the tourist resort city of Puerto Vallarta over the weekend.

Holland America confirmed in a statement on Saturday to news outlets that a “small number of fully-vaccinated crew on Koningsdam tested positive for COVID-19.”

“All are showing mild or no symptoms and are in isolation. Close contacts have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution,” the cruise line said.

According to the Jalisco health department, all crew members were tested for COVID-19 prior to departure on Dec. 19 and just one person tested positive for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19.

“Regarding a cruise ship that was denied access in two maritime ports of our country, it is reported that it will be received in the port of Guaymas, Sonora, with the support of the government of that entity,” the Mexican government said on Tuesday. “The Secretaries of Health and Tourism of the Government of Mexico reiterate the commitment to respect the provisions of the International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO), for which cruises will be received in ports maritime of the country,” the release continued. “Our country maintains its policy of solidarity and fraternity, as well as the principle of non-discrimination towards all people, so the health and tourism authorities remain pending to provide necessary medical assistance to those who visit us for recreational, work, commercial reasons, and academics, among other activities, carried out in compliance with national laws,” the release said.

Mexico is one of the few countries in the world that has not implemented travel bans, testing requirements, or mandatory face mask wearing for visitors.

The country’s deputy health secretary, Dr. Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, said on Nov. 27 that travel restrictions and border closures in response to the recently discovered Omicron variant of the virus are “unhelpful measures” that will affect the economy and well-being of the people.

“It [Omicron variant] has not been shown to be more virulent or to evade the immune response induced by vaccines,” Ramírez said last month.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), there have been 298,777 deaths from the CCP virus in Mexico. Some 138,851,637 vaccine doses have been administered.