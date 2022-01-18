MIT-Educated Doctor Ordered To Undergo Psych Evaluation After Prescribing Ivermectin

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

An MIT-educated doctor who prescribed COVID patients Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine had her medical license suspended and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Maine’s Board of Licensure in Medicine voted to pull Dr Meryl Nass’ medical license for 30 days after accusing her of circulating “misinformation” about COVID-19.

Health officials asserted that Nass “constitutes an immediate jeopardy to the health and physical safety of the public who might receive her medical services” as a result of her procuring anti-viral drugs to treat COVID.

The medical board voted to suspend Nass after receiving just two complaints that she was posting false information on her blog and on Twitter.

A doctor informed the Maine board of how he was contacted by the son of a patient who claimed his father was “borderline delirious” and “not doing well” after being prescribed Ivermectin by Nass.

Nass also self-reported to the medical board when she admitted obtaining Hydroxychloroquine by falsely claiming her COVID patient was suffering from Lyme disease.

“This was the only way to get a potentially life-saving drug for my patient,” said Ness.

This is why so few doctors are willing to speak up. In this crazy world, they are risking everything for not toeing the line. This is someone who showed actual courage. https://t.co/YaX5zHgUGL — DMChowdhs (@DChowdhs) January 18, 2022

In her blog posts, Ness has questioned the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines, asserting that they are associated with reproductive harm.

Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine have proven controversial because they are not officially authorized by the FDA to treat COVID, but some doctors and prominent public figures have asserted that they work well against the virus.

The media has also engaged in misinformation surrounding Ivermectin, with the Associated Press having to apologize for falsely claiming that 70 per cent of calls to the Mississippi Poison Control Center were about people ingesting ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

CNN refused to apologize to Joe Rogan after falsely claiming the podcast host took “horse dewormer,” despite Rogan having been given Ivermectin, a drug routinely used to treat humans, by a licensed doctor.

“They shouldn’t have said it was horse dewormer,” acknowledged CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta during an appearance on Rogan’s show.

Last week, Rogan accused CNN of doctoring a video of himself from last year in which the host announced that he had COVID.

Joe Rogan asks Sanjay Gupta if it bothers him that CNN outright lied about Rogan taking horse dewormer to recover from covid. This is fantastic: pic.twitter.com/PEgJqIXhSD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 14, 2021

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.