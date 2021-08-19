print-icon

MSNBC Breaks Cringe-O-Meter, Reads Biggie Smalls Rap Verse During Vax-Push Segment

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 - 09:20 PM

In what we can only imagine was a tone-deaf attempt to reach the vaccine-hesitant black community, some genius at MSNBC free-associated a Notorious B.I.G. rap verse featuring the word "ICU" with covid patients ending up in intensive-care units.

"Covid's dangerous," begins host Ari Melber.

"It's lethal. It's a bit like the beef Notorious B.I.G. used to rap about when he said 'beef is when your moms ain't safe up in the streets. Beef is when I see you, guaranteed to be in I.C.U."

Still with us?

"When Covid sees you, you can end up in ICU. Maybe not at the same rate as Biggie's beef, but that's the point about risk. You don't wanna test these streets and risk ending up in the ICU."

According to Statista, less than 1% of Covid patients under the age of 40 were admitted to the ICU between January 22 and May 30, 2020 - increasing to 1.5% for those aged 40 - 49, 2.5% for 50-59, 4.1% for 60-69, and peaking at 5.6% for those between the ages of 70 and 79.

Statistic: Percentage of people with COVID-19 who were admitted to the ICU in the United States from January 22 to May 30, 2020, by age* | Statista

The responses to MSNBC's cringe-fest were on point.

0