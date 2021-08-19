MSNBC Breaks Cringe-O-Meter, Reads Biggie Smalls Rap Verse During Vax-Push Segment

In what we can only imagine was a tone-deaf attempt to reach the vaccine-hesitant black community, some genius at MSNBC free-associated a Notorious B.I.G. rap verse featuring the word "ICU" with covid patients ending up in intensive-care units.

"Covid's dangerous," begins host Ari Melber.

"It's lethal. It's a bit like the beef Notorious B.I.G. used to rap about when he said 'beef is when your moms ain't safe up in the streets. Beef is when I see you, guaranteed to be in I.C.U."

Still with us?

"When Covid sees you, you can end up in ICU. Maybe not at the same rate as Biggie's beef, but that's the point about risk. You don't wanna test these streets and risk ending up in the ICU."

According to Statista, less than 1% of Covid patients under the age of 40 were admitted to the ICU between January 22 and May 30, 2020 - increasing to 1.5% for those aged 40 - 49, 2.5% for 50-59, 4.1% for 60-69, and peaking at 5.6% for those between the ages of 70 and 79.

The responses to MSNBC's cringe-fest were on point.

"How can we reach the hesitant black community to get them onboard with vaccination?"



...



*snaps fingers* "I got it!" — Victor Benavides Jr. (@vicbenjr) August 19, 2021

Oh hell nah, don’t be bringing Biggie into this mess — Amanda (@AmandaLF05) August 19, 2021

"You down with j-a-b? Yeah u kno me!" — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 19, 2021