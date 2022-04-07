Pelosi Had Close Contact With Biden & Obama Just Prior To COVID Diagnosis, White House Shrugs

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in quarantine, based on a statement by her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill on Thursday, after getting tested Wednesday night.

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said in a tweet.

Two days ago at the White House.. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has close contact with POTUS and the former President. Today she announced a positive COVID test. #COVID #POTUS pic.twitter.com/IzgGYTB0ow — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) April 7, 2022

Alarming for the prospect that Joe Biden has been exposed, Pelosi was at the White House only yesterday in very close proximity and even physical contact with the president.

"Pelosi was at the White House on Wednesday alongside President Biden for the signing of the Postal Service bill," The Hill confirmed.

She was in attendance for the the ceremonial signing of the Postal Service bill. On Thursday she canceled a scheduled press conference at the Capitol due to the Covid diagnosis.

She was expected to travel to Japan this weekend, with reports of a potential controversial stopover in Taiwan - which has angered China - but all of this appears likely to be delayed given the 82-year old is now in quarantine.

From Wednesday at the White House...

Pelosi, who has tested positive for COVID-19 was with Joe Biden yesterday for the signing of the Postal Reform bill pic.twitter.com/5KWWynU4Ro — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 7, 2022

It appears she also had been in close contact with ex-President Obama, who attended events in Washington this week.

And just to cap off a week of utter nonsense, The White House expects you to disbelieve your lying eyes, issuing the following comment after noting that President Biden tested negative:

“President Biden is not considered a close contact of Speaker Pelosi as defined by the CDC. The President saw Speaker Pelosi at White House events and had brief interactions over the course of the last two days.”

"Face-to-face hug" is not "close contact"? So WTF have we all been wearing masks, and social distancing for two years for then?