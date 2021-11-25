print-icon

Narrative Shift: Watch As US Health Officials Move Goalposts To Undisclosed Location

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021 - 04:50 PM

As last year's 'just two weeks to stop the spread' became 'take an experimental vaccine or lose your job,' some may find it useful to understand the evolution of pandemic messaging by US health officials.

If anything, one can probably stimulate lively conversation between between diametrically opposed family members at Thanksgiving dinner!

Watch:

Now discuss...

0