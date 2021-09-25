Never Say Neigh: FDA Lists 'Horse Drug' As Approved COVID Treatment

While the media has spent more than a year ridiculing the widely-prescribed drug Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 - branding it a 'horse dewormer for idiots,' they've kept oddly silent about another widely prescribed drug that's also used in horses, which is being pushed by official bodies worldwide to treat the disease.

The NIH, CDC, WHO and FDA have all recommended dexamethasone - a corticosteroid which has shown efficacy in the treatment of severe covid. It's also a commonly used drug to treat allergies in horses.

The difference? One can be used to treat billions of mild-moderate cases - or as a prophylactic, while the other has a much more narrow use - those suffering from severe Covid.

As Twitter user @DoRtChristians notes: "The FDA recently told the public not to take life-saving Ivermectin because "you're not a horse""

Screenshot via FDA.gov

Screenshot via who.int

Screenshot via covid19treatmentguide.nih.gov

Yet;

Screenshot via chewy.com

Per Google (via Wedgewood pharmacy): "Dexamethasone commonly is used in horses to treat allergic reactions such as respiratory allergies, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (heaves), hives, itching and inflammatory diseases including arthritis."

But, but...

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

We can only assume that because official bodies are recommending dexamethasone - and because it's used in severe covid - a much smaller fraction of those looking at ivermectin as a prophylactic and early-stage treatment, the transitive properties of media outrage over people taking a 'horse medication' don't apply.

Ivermectin

This widely prescribed anti-parasitic which is also used in horses has shown massive efficacy worldwide in the treatment of mild and moderate cases of Covid-19, plus as a prophylactic. India's Uttar Pradesh province, with a population of over 200 million, says that widespread early use of Ivermectin 'helped keep positivity [and] deaths low.'

(source, May 12th)

Separately, there have been several studies funded by the Indian government, primarily conducted through their largest govt. public medical university (AIIMS).

Role of ivermectin in the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection among healthcare workers in India: A matched case-control study (source) Conclusion: Two-dose ivermectin prophylaxis at a dose of 300 μg/kg with a gap of 72 hours was associated with a 73% reduction of SARS-CoV-2 infection among healthcare workers for the following month .

Ivermectin as a potential treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 – A double blind randomized placebo-controlled trial (source) Conclusion: There was no difference in the primary outcome i.e. negative RT-PCR status on day 6 of admission with the use of ivermectin. However, a significantly higher proportion of patients were discharged alive from the hospital when they received ivermectin .

Clinical Research Report Ivermectin in combination with doxycycline for treating COVID-19 symptoms: a randomized trial (source, double-blind randomized, peer-reviewed) Discussion: In the present study, patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 infection treated with ivermectin in combination with doxycycline generally recovered 2 days earlier than those treated with placebo . The proportion of patients responding within 7 days of treatment was significantly higher in the treatment group than in the placebo group. The proportions of patients who remained symptomatic after 12 days of illness and who experienced disease progression were significantly lower in the treatment group than in the placebo group. Here are more human studies from other countries on the 'horse dewormer': Peru: Sharp Reductions in COVID-19 Case Fatalities and Excess Deaths in Peru in Close Time Conjunction, State-By-State, with Ivermectin Treatments (source, peer-reviewed, University of Toronto, Universidad EAFIT) For the 24 states with early IVM treatment (and Lima), excess deaths dropped 59% (25%) at +30 days and 75% (25%) at +45 days after day of peak deaths . Case fatalities likewise dropped sharply in all states but Lima Spain:

The effect of early treatment with ivermectin on viral load, symptoms and humoral response in patients with non-severe COVID-19: A pilot, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial (source, University of Barcelona, peer-reviewed) Findings: Patients in the ivermectin group recovered earlier from hyposmia/anosmia (76 vs 158 patient-days; p < 0.001) .

Bengladesh: A Comparative Study on Ivermectin-Doxycycline and Hydroxychloroquine- Azithromycin Therapy on COVID-19 Patients (source - peer reviewed, though not govt funded) Conclusion: According to our study, the Ivermectin-Doxycycline combination therapy has better symptomatic relief, shortened recovery duration, fewer adverse effects, and superior patient compliance compared to the Hydroxychloroquine- Azithromycin combination. Based on this study's outcomes, the Ivermectin-Doxycycline combination is a superior choice for treating patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease . A five-day course of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 may reduce the duration of illness (source, peer-reviewed double blind randomized, though small sample size) Discussion: A 5-day course of ivermectin resulted in an earlier clearance of the virus compared to placebo (p = 0.005), thus indicating that early intervention with this agent may limit viral replication within the host. In the 5-day ivermectin group, there was a significant drop in CRP and LDH by day 7, which are indicators of disease severity.

Meanwhile, There are currently 76 ongoing or completed clinical trials on Ivermectin around the world. Below are the results of 32 which have been completed. One can visit ivermeta.com and dig down on any of these / read the entire study. The site recommends Ivermectin in conjunction with vaccines to confer the best protection against Covid-19, however we'll leave that to you and your doctor to discuss.

Screenshot, http://ivermeta.com/

Why does Ivermectin, a 'horse dewormer' work? For starters, it's a protease inhibitor. Interestingly, Pfizer's 2x/day Covid-19 prophylactic they're trialing right now is also a protease inhibitor.

Yet doctors who advocate for Ivermectin are ridiculed by the media (more here and here and here).

The MSM swarmed over 'horse paste overdoses' for weeks after a handful cases nationwide (and no deaths) - including an outright lie amplified by Rolling Stone which they were forced to correct after the hospital in question denied the claim.

Meanwhile, the likes of Maddow, Don Lemon and Chris Hayes jumped right on the propaganda bandwagon - with Maddow promoting the debunked ER story in a tweet she refuses to delete - and Twitter refuses to censor for misinformation.

Why would any doctor put their career on the line to publicly advocate for ivermectin when this is the result?