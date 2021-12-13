New Zealand Approves Orgies Of Up To 25 People As Part Of New COVID Rules

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on national television, based on a 'traffic light system.' She said orgies for up to 25 people are permitted.

Ardern spoke with Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells about New Zealand's reopening timeline, known as the traffic light system. For some context, the traffic light system categorizes freedoms available to vaccinated Kiwis based on location and whether they live in a red, orange, or green zone.

The traffic light system aims to end lockdowns in New Zealand and enforce vaccine passports.

For instance, in Auckland, a major port city in the north of the country's North Island, lined with superyachts, the metro area is currently classified as a "red" district -- meaning Kiwis can engage in everyday essential activities.

Ardern explained on national television, "I can confirm that Tinder liaisons have reopened," adding, "it's not strictly embedded in the traffic light system but um, it is a given, up to 25 actually, in a red area."

yeah, but did your PM go on national television to officially announce that *checks notes* orgies can resume? pic.twitter.com/cG4YyIvEZT — Calliope Ryder (@callioperyder) December 10, 2021

So, to clarify, even in a red zone where COVID measures are very restricting (as outlined below), orgies of up to 25 people appear to be legal.

New Zealand is currently between red and orange. On Wednesday, Auckland will allow citizens to travel for non-essential reasons. The country has some of the strictest measures (read: here) on personal freedoms during the pandemic.

At least there is some good news before Christmas as the government has approved orgies.