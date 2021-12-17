NFL To Postpone Several Games Over COVID Spread  

Update (1530ET): The National Football League has released a press release explaining the game changes due to the COVID-19 threat.

The Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game scheduled for Saturday, December 18 has been moved to Monday, December 20 at 5 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles game and Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game scheduled for Sunday, December 19, have been moved to Tuesday, December 21. Washington-Philadelphia and Seattle-Los Angeles Rams will both kick off at 7 p.m. ET on FOX and also will be available on NFL Sunday Ticket.

We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league.

We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.

* * *

The National Football League is set to postpone several games this weekend due to a surge in COVID-19 infections, according to CNBC.

The move comes as COVID infections and hospitalizations are rising once again. "The cases are going up," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday.

"We have an average of about 117,000 cases. We have an increase the percentage of hospitalizations. Deaths are still over a thousand. Then you have, looking over your shoulder, the Omicron variant, which we know, from what's going on in South Africa and in the UK, is a highly transmissible virus," Fauci said.

As of Dec. 15, the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate was 94.6% of NFL players are vaccinated; nearly 100% of NFL personnel are vaccinated.

CNBC's report didn't mention which games would be postponed. However, on Twitter, handle, "Fox Sports: NFL" noted there is "talk about postponing multiple Week 15 games, including Raiders-Browns, Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams, due to COVID-19 concerns."

Here's more on the timing of the rescheduled games.

Monday night doubleheader:



🏈Raiders at Browns, 5 pm

🏈Vikings at Bears, 8:20 pm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Seahawks at Rams, and WFT at Eagles both are now expected to be rescheduled for Tuesday, per sources.



If the postponed games had been cancelled, players would not have gotten paid for the week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

NFL Reporter Tom Pelissero says that if a game cannot be rescheduled, the team with the COVID outbreak will be forced to forfeit.

The NFL just informed clubs that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources.



Massive implications. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2021

Also, the National Hockey League has announced it will postpone several games due to fears of the re-emergence of the virus.