Nikki Minaj Sparks MSM Meltdown After Suggesting Americans Think For Themselves About Vaccines

Via HumanEvents.com,

Rap sensation Nicki Minaj shared on social media that she has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine and faced a firestorm from the mainstream media in return.

Minaj made the announcement on Twitter that she would not be attending the Met Gala because of its vaccine requirement.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now,” Minaj wrote.

“In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

Minaj then shared a personal anecdote involving her cousin in Trinidad and his friend’s bad experience with the vaccine. “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” wrote Minaj.

To no surprise, the mainstream media had a field day with the celebrity’s decision. Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec chimed in, siding with the rapper.

But Minaj refused to back down and called out the lying liars one by one...

Joy Reid, host of The Reid Out, even condemned the rapper on air, per Fox News.

“You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, OK? I have 2 million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter,” Reid said. “For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God sister, you can do better than that! You got that platform — it’s a blessing that you got that! The people listen to you – and they listen to you more than they listen to me!” “For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh my God sister. As a fan, as a hip-hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I’m so sad that you did that, so sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my God,” Reid added.

Minaj did not hold back in her response.

“This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets,” she said.

Minaj went on to call Reid an “Uncle Tomiana.”

As Summit News' Paul Joseph Watson concluded, the hysterical hand-wringing and subsequent smears in response to Minaj merely suggesting that people should carefully research potential side-effects before taking the vaccine provided a telling insight for Minaj’s millions of fans into how the media-industrial complex savages any celebrity who dares challenge their narrative.