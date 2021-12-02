Over 42,000 Adverse Reaction Reports Revealed In First Batch Of Pfizer Vax Docs

The FDA's excruciatingly slow release of data related to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has already borne fruit, and it's damning despite a trickle of just 500 pages per month out of 329,000 pages - which will take until 2076 to complete.

As first reported by Kyle Becker, there were a total of 42,086 case reports for adverse reactions (25,379 medically confirmed, 16,707 non-medically confirmed), spanning 158,893 total events.

More than 25,000 of the events were classified as "Nervous system disorders."

Another table of the 1st batch of 55 on Pfizer's adverse events data:



No wonder they don't want all the data released! pic.twitter.com/qmdi303krl — Patrick Phillips MD (@DrP_MD) December 2, 2021

Since the vaccine has been publicly administered, there have been over 913,000 reports of adverse events in the OpenVAERS global database.

And that's just what's been reported.

Meanwhile, Twitter has suspended the account of @iGNORANTCHiMP - who brought much of this to light, and corrected minor inaccuracies within his thread.