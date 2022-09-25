Pfizer CEO Has COVID For Second Time In Two Months

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in two months.

The 60-year-old contracted the disease in August, for which he took the company's antiviral treatment, Paxlovid. He's also received four doses of his company's vaccine, which was developed with German partner BioNTech - but claims he hasn't gotten the new Omicron-tweaked bivalent booster due to his August infection.

"I've not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait three months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August," he said, while claiming to be "symptom free."

I have tested positive for COVID. I’m feeling well & symptom free. I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait 3 months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August. While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us. — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) September 24, 2022

The new, so-called bivalent shot - which wasn't tested on humans before its release - is supposed to target the BA.5 and BA.4 Omicron subvariants, which make up roughly 86% of currently circulating variants in the United States.

The FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna's updated booster shots in August, of which more than 25 million doses have been shipped.

Bourla's second infection in two months raised more than a few eyebrows.

Any update to the mRNA shots being 100% effective as you said in April 2021? https://t.co/7zZ2VMlN31 — BBG, Esq. (@bmetz131) September 25, 2022

You’ve had Covid more times than many unvaccinated people. Is it possible that maybe… *just maybe* the boosters are weakening your immune system? I am no doctor or anything - I’m just a lawyer with half a brain. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 24, 2022

Again? We already know it's not safe and thanks for once again confirming it's not effective. https://t.co/MWEyXxjHHa — Matt - #TrudeauMustGo (@KetoMattMan) September 24, 2022

Others, such as journalist Jordan Schachtel, suggested Bourla is bluffing to sell doses of the new booster.