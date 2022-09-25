print-icon
print-icon

Pfizer CEO Has COVID For Second Time In Two Months

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022 - 07:00 PM

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in two months.

The 60-year-old contracted the disease in August, for which he took the company's antiviral treatment, Paxlovid. He's also received four doses of his company's vaccine, which was developed with German partner BioNTech - but claims he hasn't gotten the new Omicron-tweaked bivalent booster due to his August infection.

"I've not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait three months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August," he said, while claiming to be "symptom free."

The new, so-called bivalent shot - which wasn't tested on humans before its release -  is supposed to target the BA.5 and BA.4 Omicron subvariants, which make up roughly 86% of currently circulating variants in the United States.

The FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna's updated booster shots in August, of which more than 25 million doses have been shipped.

Bourla's second infection in two months raised more than a few eyebrows.

Others, such as journalist Jordan Schachtel, suggested Bourla is bluffing to sell doses of the new booster.

0