Pfizer, Moderna Jabs Cause Heart Inflammation In Some Young Men, CDC Finds

As American public health officials and political leaders struggle to entice more young adults to accept the COVID-19 vaccine, researchers have just discovered a disturbing side effect of the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, which rely on new mRNA technology to program the body to fight the virus. While the adenovirus-vector jabs like the AstraZeneca shot have been tied to dozens of fatal cerebral blood clots, the mRNA vaccines have now been found to cause heart inflammation in some patients.

We first caught wind of this late last week when the CDC announced it would hold an "emergency meeting" about the rising number of heart inflammation cases in the US VAERs database.

According to Reuters, the CDC started investigating after Israel's Health Ministry reported that it had discovered a likely link to the condition in young men who received the Pfizer jab. Although some patients were hospitalized, most recovered on their own and (most importantly) nobody died.

The CDC told Reuters that it's still assessing the risk from the condition and has not yet concluded that there was a causal relationship between the vaccines and cases of myocarditis or pericarditis. Still, there are some lingering signs that the potential side effects from the vaccines is higher for young people. More than 50% of the cases reported to the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System - better known as VAERS - after people had received their second dose of the jab were in people between the ages of 12 and 24, the CDC said. Those age groups accounted for under 9% of doses administered.

"We clearly have an imbalance there," said Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of the CDC's Immunization Safety Office, during a presentation to an advisory committee to the agency on Thursday. The bulk of these cases have emerged within a week of vaccination. Shimabukuro added that doctors saw a "preponderance" of young white men. This contrasts with the AstraZeneca brain clots, which overwhelmingly afflicted women. Just under 80% of all of these cases were found in men.

Scientists knew something was wrong because, according to VAERS, there were 283 observed cases of heart inflammation after the second vaccine dose in patients aged 16 to 24. That's compared with an expectations of 10-to-102 cases tally for that age group based on demographic data.

Another database, the Vaccine Safety Datalink, also showed a jump in incidents of heart inflammation in younger men after their second shot when compared to the rate seen after jab 1.

Meanwhile, Pfizer said it supports the CDC's assessment of the heart inflammation cases, noting that "the number of reports is small given the number of doses administered." Already 130MM Americans have already received both of the Pfizer, or both of the Moderna, jabs. Moderna spokespeople cautioned that consumers shouldn't jump to conclusions before scientists have had time to further study this issue. At this point, health authorities officially consider both vaccines to be "safe" for public use. Moderna also claimed that researchers hadn't established a "causal" relationship between the jabs and the heart complications.

OF course, it's just the latest reminder of the drawbacks when authorities take short cuts to approve vaccines.