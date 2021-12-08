Pfizer Says 3 Doses Of Its Jab Can "Neutralize" Omicron Variant

Last night, data released out of South Africa showed that the Pfizer vaccine, supposedly the world's gold standard in terms of COVID jabs, was less effective against the omicron variant than earlier variants of SARS-CoV-2.

And on Wednesday morning, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech pushed back by releasing data showing that three doses of their best-selling jab were effective enough to neutralize the omicron variant in lab tests (not in actual humans).

As the two companies scramble to produce an omicron-specific version of their jab, the data released this morning showed that a third dose increased antibodies as much as 25-fold compared with only two doses, the companies said. Still, two-doses may prove effective in preventing severe illness from COVID.

US equities welcomed the latest data from Pfizer and BioNTech in premarket trade.

Pfizer's latest batch of data offered yet another opportunity for astute readers to watch the media reshape the narrative in real time.

Real time narrative shaping: before, and 30 minutes later pic.twitter.com/GC8ZZ2jlZx — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 8, 2021

The takeaway: just get another jab (or booster) and you'll be fully protected from a virus that would most likely only leave you with a runny nose.