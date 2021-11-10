Pfizer's Attempt At Winning The 'Meme War' Backfires Disastrously

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer attempted to combat COVID misinformation by posting a meme to Twitter, but the results were predictably disastrous.

The meme featured a blob labeled “science” holding back another figure to prevent it from embracing a bubble called “wild conspiracy theories.”

“It’s easy to get distracted by misinformation these days, but don’t worry… Science has got your back,” Pfizer’s corporate account tweeted.

It’s easy to get distracted by misinformation these days, but don’t worry…Science has got your back. #ScienceWillWin pic.twitter.com/aXVzAsfa6Z — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 9, 2021

Mike Cernovich pointed out that Pfizer hasn’t ‘got the back’ of those who have been injured by their vaccines, since the company has obtained a legal waiver meaning nobody can sue them.

Pfizer denies science, that’s why it obtained a legal waiver of responsibility. No one harmed by Pfizer’s vaccines can sue the drug manufacturer. https://t.co/1IoMYUHjxS pic.twitter.com/wxJ87dhMt8 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 9, 2021

The big pharma drug maker also eliminated the option for anyone to apply to the tweet, which illustrates how much confidence they have about “the science” being open to scrutiny.

“One day #Pfizer will learn that ‘safety’ is not a conspiracy,” commented another respondent.

One day #Pfizer will learn that 'safety' is not a conspiracy. https://t.co/IdWDk26uYJ — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) November 10, 2021

“Gotta hand it to Pfizer: ‘Science’ sodomizing the human brain is pretty accurate,” remarked another.

Gotta hand it to Pfizer: 'Science' sodomizing the human brain is pretty accurate. https://t.co/lugdEvIQa2 — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) November 10, 2021

Another Twitter user pointed out that in the original meme, the pink character is actually the bad guy.

The pink creature is implied to be bad in the meme you dumbasses https://t.co/mRjSRirxTl — Progress(ive)ing to Insanity (@BrokeHrtLiberal) November 9, 2021

Several other respondents ‘fixed’ the meme for Pfizer.

Maybe Pfizer should just stick to having their CEO threaten to imprison the company’s critics, another sure-fire way of instilling confidence in “the science.”

