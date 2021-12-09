Professor Says COP26 Climate-Change Summit Could Have Been Omicron Super-Spreader Event

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Professor Neil Ferguson says that the COP26 climate change summit where thousands of technocrats gathered in early November could have been an Omicron super spreader event.

According to reports, Omicron’s prevalence in Scotland “could be down to COP26, the UN climate conference held in October and November.”

“It’s speculation, but it’s coincidental with when we think it may have been seeded in that area,” Mr Ferguson said.

Scotland has detected 99 cases of the variant, although the official number is expected to be dwarfed by the actual figure.

During the event, attendees were infamously seen to observe strict social distancing and mask protocols, but only for the purpose of photo-ops.

❎ Over 400 private jets carrying world leaders and their flunkies to #Cop26 in Glasgow, pumping 13,000 tonnes of CO2 into the air.



❎ World leaders indulge in vaudevillian mask theatre despite 3 billion masks now polluting the oceans. #ClimateHypocrisypic.twitter.com/am9W0CFrDr — James Melville (@JamesMelville) November 1, 2021

Once they thought the cameras weren’t rolling, global leaders happily mingled in close proximity like they were at a New Years Eve party.

If true, this means that elitists who landed in private jets to attend an event at which they exploited fears over climate change to push for more control over our lives were actually responsible for circulating a variant of the virus that will help them push for more control over our lives.

It matters little that the new variant has killed precisely zero people on the planet, the fact that it can be weaponized to stoke fear over higher case numbers is already being exploited to prepare the public to accept more draconian restrictions and further lockdowns.

Back in October, we asked why the summit hadn’t been cancelled after concern over rising cases.

Now it turns out the event could have been directly responsible for exacerbating the spread of the new variant.

Since cases are rising, it's only reasonable that the government cancel the Cop26 climate change fearmongering conference.



Be the example, right? — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 20, 2021

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.