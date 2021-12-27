Protests Erupt In South Korea Over Vaccination Deaths

Americans and Europeans aren't the only people to express skepticism of the COVID jabs produced by a handful of pharmaceutical giants, most notably Pfizer and Moderna. As reports of deaths and other 'adverse health events' suspected of being triggered by vaccines mount, South Koreans are reportedly taking to the streets to protest their governments' refusal to acknowledge thousands of deaths that many believe were caused by vaccines.

As we said above, more than 10K people have died under murky circumstances shortly after being vaccinated in South Korea. The government has only reported a connection in a handful of serious cases. But it has also moved to recognize and compensate victims: for example, a nursing assistant was recognized in August as a victim of an industrial accident and awarded government benefits after suffering paralysis in the wake of receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID shot.

Back in August, the government investigated after a teenager with no underlying health conditions died following inoculation with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID jab.

But in the absence of more concrete answers, thousands of South Koreans are taking to the streets to protest the vaccine mandate in one of the world's most heavily vaccinated countries.

According to RT, an association called the COVID Vaccine Victims and Families Council has held rallies in several South Korean cities. Demonstrators on Sunday marched from Busan City Hall to Busan National University of Education in a large demonstration held in the country's second city.

There's even a chance that vaccine skepticism might become an issue in SK's upcoming presidential election. Last week, the opposition People’s Power Party held a public hearing on vaccine sideeffects, inviting purported victims and their families to suggest support new strategies for confronting the epidemic that may be adopted by presidential candidate Yoon Seok-yeol.

Kim Jong-in, the party’s campaign chairman, has accused sitting SK President Moon Jae-in and his administration of being indifferent to damages caused by vaccines.

“I think the people have reached a point where they can’t trust the government,” Kim said.

The government promised to compensate victims of vaccine side effects before the first jabs arrived. But it's also responsible for determining which cases merit compensation, a fact that has rankled some purported victims, who feel they have been shafted.

Roughly 83% of South Koreans have been vaccinated against Covid-19, easily the highest rate among G20 nations.