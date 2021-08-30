Restaurant Reservation App OpenTable To Integrate Vaccination Status Into Service

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In an under the radar announcement last week, popular restaurant reservation service OpenTable revealed that it will integrate vaccination status into it’s app and website forms, to enable establishments to enforce vaccine pass mandates.

OpenTable announced that it will partner with digital identification company CLEAR, allowing establishments to indicate whether they require diners to present proof of vaccination.

Customers will then be asked to create a CLEAR account via the OpenTable app and connect their COVID vaccine certificate if they wish to eat in a restaurant that mandates it.

To help diners easily provide proof of vaccination at restaurants requiring it to dine indoors, OpenTable and secure identity company CLEAR are partnering to offer diners a simple way to show proof of vaccination through CLEAR’s digital vaccine card. https://t.co/q7H4xrYyns — OpenTable (@OpenTable) August 25, 2021

This is yet another indication that the two tier societies we see forming in large metropolitan areas such as New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles are coming to the rest of America and the world.

There are still some hold outs, including Texas, where businesses have been put on notice that asking for proof of a Covid vaccination is illegal in the state.

As we recently noted, a Fox News poll found that a half of Americans believe vaccine mandates and COVID passports for “safety” are more important than “protecting freedom”.

